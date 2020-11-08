Diocesan cemetery provides final resting place for cremains

All the remains are named, with the urn from police identified as “John Doe.”

“There’s a closure for family members. That makes them feel comfortable,” Haverstock said of the crypt service. “There’s also a religious importance. You see a kind of closure and recognition of the body.”

This burial took place on All Souls Day, or Commemoration of All the Faithful Departed. This is a day when Catholics commemorate all those deceased baptized Christians who are believed to be in purgatory because they died with the guilt of lesser sins on their souls.

All Souls Day is also observed by Eastern Orthodox and Anglicans, even though it may occur on different or multiple days.

The Archdiocese of Chicago, which operates 45 cemeteries, held a commemorative Rosary service on Nov. 1 for All Saints Day and All Souls Day.

Gary Diocesan Cemeteries operates three cemeteries in Hammond, Merrillville, and Michigan City, but it cancelled any service due to COVID-19.

Some Catholic parishes in the Diocese of Gary, including Holy Name in Cedar Lake, observed All Souls Day with an evening Mass and procession to the nearby parish cemetery. Other churches, such as St. Bridget in Hobart, used the day to recall lives lost to the coronavirus.

Welsh, who led the outdoor prayer service, said that on All Souls Day, “We’re tying to put to rest all souls. These cremains have been left behind, and we need to treat them respectfully.”

