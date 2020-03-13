You are the owner of this article.
Diocese of Gary Mass celebrations will go on, but leaders urge caution
Diocese of Gary Mass celebrations will go on, but leaders urge caution

The Diocese of Gary is not outright canceling Mass celebrations as the Archdiocese of Chicago did Friday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

However, local diocesan leaders have announcing recommendations to reduce the risk of infection. 

As of Friday, there are no documented cases in any of the Gary Diocese's four counties.

Anyone with a potential illness should refrain from attending Mass, and parishioners are asked to avoid physical contact during the ceremonies. 

Large group gatherings should be avoided if you have a weakened immune system or are age-compromised. 

Bishop Robert J. McClory said churchgoers are not obligated to attend Sunday Mass through March 29, though they are asked to keep the Lord's Day holy by refraining from work; praying; and extending charity to others. 

Mass will continue to be celebrated across the diocese, however some parishes may adjust their liturgical schedules, a news release states. 

All are encouraged to check with local parishes to confirm Mass times. 

"Effective March 14, all parish and school gatherings, including Catholic schools and Faith Formation are to be suspended through April 3. Parish and diocesan offices will remain open," the diocese said. 

Anyone unable to attend Holy Mass may find an opportunity to watch Mass on television or online, including stations such as EWTN or locally on WGN at 9:30 a.m. Sundays, or set aside the same time for prayer and reflection.

The Diocese of Gary said it will continue to monitor local, state and national agencies for COVID-19 protocols and offer updated recommendations and policies regarding the coronavirus.

