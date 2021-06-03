 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Disabled American Veterans to host annual walk Saturday
urgent

Disabled American Veterans to host annual walk Saturday

2018 Walk for Disabled American Veterans held at Wicker Park

Participants walk during the 2018 Walk for Disabled American Veterans at Wicker Memorial Park in Highland. 

 Provided

HIGHLAND — The Disabled American Veterans Chapter No. 17 is set to host its annual walk Saturday.

The Hammond-based group expects more people will participate in Saturday's walk than in years past, DAV Cmdr. Bob Carnagey told The Times Tuesday.

Carnagey said he anticipates about 250-300 people to attend, as 190 have already RSVP'd. The DAV is "usually lucky (if) we have that many people total," he said.

"I honestly believe it is because of COVID. People feel that they can now go out and participate in the things that they wanted to and have pent up energy," Carnagey said, noting the opportunity to support veterans presents a "double whammy."

Ride along with LaPorte Police Specialist Justin Dyer as he patrols the streets of LaPorte.

The walk was canceled last year. 

It will be $20 for adults and $10 for students or children to participate in the event; a T-shirt is included. Check in and T-shirt pick up will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Wicker Memorial Park in Highland. Step off will be at 10 a.m., Carnagey said.

All proceeds from the walk will go directly to help local disabled veterans, the DAV said in a news release.

The event will be open to the public and will feature the Indiana Patriot Guard’s Flag Display along with Indiana’s Fallen Heroes Tribute; Honor Guard of the American Legion Post 16; the Lansing Veterans Memorial Ceremonial Honor Guard; and live performances of the national anthem and taps.

To participate, register at dav17in.com/dav-walk.

For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, contact Carnagey at 219-629-0594 or bobcarnagey@msn.com.

ICYMI: Here are the most-read stories from the past week

The most-read stories during the past week.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coaches, players call out NBA fans' bad behavior

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts