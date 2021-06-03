Disabled American Veterans to host annual walk Saturday

HIGHLAND — The Disabled American Veterans Chapter No. 17 is set to host its annual walk Saturday.

The Hammond-based group expects more people will participate in Saturday's walk than in years past, DAV Cmdr. Bob Carnagey told The Times Tuesday.

Carnagey said he anticipates about 250-300 people to attend, as 190 have already RSVP'd. The DAV is "usually lucky (if) we have that many people total," he said.

"I honestly believe it is because of COVID. People feel that they can now go out and participate in the things that they wanted to and have pent up energy," Carnagey said, noting the opportunity to support veterans presents a "double whammy."

The walk was canceled last year.

It will be $20 for adults and $10 for students or children to participate in the event; a T-shirt is included. Check in and T-shirt pick up will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Wicker Memorial Park in Highland. Step off will be at 10 a.m., Carnagey said.

All proceeds from the walk will go directly to help local disabled veterans, the DAV said in a news release.