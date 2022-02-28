Disney-inspired princesses help raise money for animal shelters

MERRILLVILLE — Every parent may think their daughter is a princess, and last Sunday those little girls looked the part.

Little princesses in gowns and tiaras, inspired by Disney features, and their parents filled the Croatian Center for the Princess and Prince Ball, a benefit for the PAD Foundation, which supports animal rescue shelters.

PAD stands for Peter and Adam Del Rio-Bathurst, two young boys who died in 2016 and 2017. Their mother, Elizabeth Bathurst, of Portage, founded PAD for her sons, who were animal lovers.

The foundation financially assists animal shelters throughout Northwest Indiana. Beneficiaries include no-kill, nonprofit and volunteer-run shelters for animals in need.

A gala for adults was held the previous evening, said Jennifer Pozdzal, who is involved in PAD.

“A lot of kids wanted to have something for them,” Pozdzal said, “so we came up with this.”

The Disney-themed afternoon featured girls dressed as Disney princesses and other characters. The program included a royal court of older girls dressed as characters from "Snow White," "Mulan," "Frozen," "Pocahontas," "The Little Mermaid," "Aladdin," "Rapunzel" and "Beauty and the Beast."

“I like that mothers can bring their daughters and help out a little, raising funds for animal rescues,” Pozdzal said. “We’re also able to teach children something about philanthropy. They’re learning the importance of being productive citizens.”

After a magic show from Nate “the Great” Lacny, guests were presented with the royal court, followed by lunch and dessert from a table of Disney-inspired goodies from Nicole Babbitt. Working from home, the Crown Point woman prepared beignets, cupcakes, gelatin, carriage cookies and other cookies shaped as frog princesses.

“It’s just a hobby of mine, and I love giving back to the community,” Babbitt said. “I like to see the kids excited and happy to be here.”

Bathurst said, “I love it. I’m so glad we have a lot of kids here.”

She added that after her sons died, “I wanted to so something to honor the boys. As director of Indiana Youth Ballet, this seemed like a nice fit.”

PAD has previously raised funds for Lakeshore PAWS and Kittens for Keeps. This year’s beneficiaries are Treasured Friends Animal Rescue and Feline Community Network.

Highland-based Treasured Friends has been serving homeless and unwanted animals for more than 30 years. The organization provides care based on the animal’s needs.

Feline Community Network is a cat rescue and rehabilitation center located in Hobart. The group works with other organizations to promote the feline-human bond.

Michael Willis, a PAD board member, told the audience. “Your presence enriches this day, exalts the memories of Peter and Adam, and shows kindness to animals throughout Northwest Indiana.”

Meanwhile, Ashley Tarin, of Valparaiso, and daughter Lexi, 9, were enjoying their “mother-daughter time,” while her sons were with their father.

Tarin commented, “I like seeing all the little princesses, and this is something a little different.”

Rachel Saller, of Highland, brought daughter Josie, 4, dressed as Cinderella. Judy Katz, of Crown Point, a PAD board member, invited them..

“I love just seeing all the little kids having fun,” Katz said. “Plus, it’s helping rescue groups.”

Erica Yakovetz, of Merrillville, was enjoying lunch with daughter Aria, 6, and her new stuffed elephant.

“The atmosphere is really impressive,” Yakovetz said. “They do a beautiful job.”

Rachel Smith, of Valparaiso, came with daughters Charlotte, 6, and Olivia, 3, both dressed as princesses. “We’re going to Disney World in March,” the mom said, “so we thought it would be fun to get in the spirit.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.