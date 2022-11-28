Displays light up holiday skies

LOWELL — The Christmas Tyme Lights at Harvest Tyme Family Farm made its debut during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Josh and Melissa Sickinger wanted to infuse some spirit back into the holidays while keeping families safe from the pandemic, so they erected the drive-thru display of Christmas lights on the family farm.

It has been such a draw that the display, at 17904 Grant St. in Lowell, is back for a third season. It opened Friday and runs through Dec. 30.

"This event has become a holiday tradition for many families that started during the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020 and has created a fun way for guests to celebrate the holidays from the warmth of their vehicle," Melissa Sickinger said.

Harvest Tyme began as a pumpkin-picking farm in 2008 and still continues as that format in the fall. It also has evolved into other things, including a seasonal sunflower-picking farm.

"Harvest Tyme staff has been diligently working since the beginning of November to convert the pumpkin patch and pumpkin glow trail into the holiday spectacle that has become a new tradition for many," she said.

Families can purchase tickets online prior to the event and guarantee entry — the lights get busy and sell out in advance. Tickets are priced per vehicle and are available at harvesttymefun.com.

Hours are 5-9 p.m. until Dec. 26, when they change to 5-8 p.m. The venue is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Hot chocolate and other treats will be available to purchase on weekends, weather permitting, to enjoy as guests wind through a mile-long journey through tunnels, themed sections of holiday favorites and a few new touches. Santa will continue to greet all guests.

Harvest Tyme is also announcing a way for nonprofits, school groups and organizations to raise funds for their groups during Shine Bright nights. This opportunity can bring up to 25% of ticket sales back to the organization.

For more details contact Bri@harvesttymefun.com.

Harvest Tyme is one of several drive-thru holiday lighting displays in Northwest Indiana, including the Porter County Parks and Recreation Winter Lights Drive-Through at Sunset Hill Farm County Park in Valparaiso, Winter WonderLights in Merrillville and Festival of Lights at Washington Park in Michigan City.

There's also a walk-through event called Forest of Lights at Fair Oak Farms in Fair Oaks.

Winter Lights

One of the longtime holiday lights drive-thru displays in the Region is at Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian Road in Valparaiso.

The switch was flipped on the Winter Lights drive-thru display Nov. 19, and it runs through Jan. 2.

The lights display is free and opens every night starting at about 4:30 p.m. The display continues until about 10 p.m.

As soon as guests pull into the park, they are instructed to keep right to take the longer paved loop around the park. They follow the loop through sponsors’ holiday trees, past the maintenance garage and back through the parking lot to leave the park.

Although the event is free, donations, which can be made to the park in a donation box, are appreciated.

For more information about the park's Winter Lights, call Porter County parks at 219-465-3586.

Winter WonderLights

Winter WonderLights, 7595 E. Lincoln Highway, Merrillville, is open from 5 to 9 p.m. It opens Friday and is offered nightly through Dec. 26.

The drive-thru, which opened last year for the first time, offers a half-mile of lights and holiday music.

A portion of the proceeds will be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to wonderlightsnwi.com.

Festival of Holiday Lights

The annual Festival of Holiday Lights in Michigan City begins Dec. 3 and continues through Jan. 8 at Washington Park, 115 Lake Shore Drive.

Complementing the Festival of Lights, which is free to the public, is the Festival of Lights Parade on Dec. 3 through the Uptown Arts District along Franklin Street. The parade starts at 5 p.m., and a tree lighting at the Michigan City Public Library follows.

The celebration continues at the Senior Center in Washington Park, where guests can tour the beautiful light display, visit with Santa, enjoy the Chili Challenge and much more. For more information, visit the Special Events page at emichigancity.com.

Forest of Lights

The Forest of Lights at Fair Oaks Farms, 856 N. 600 E., Fair Oaks, began Nov. 18 and continues through Jan. 1. Starting time is 5 p.m.

The display includes scenes of lights, interactive color displays and photo opportunities for families and friends.

Along the trail, there will be bonfires for making s’mores, warm drinks and an adult beverage station.

Individual tickets are $12 for ages 13 and older and $8 for ages 3-12. Ages 2 and younger are free.

The Forest of Lights will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Tickets can be purchased at the Admissions Building.

For more information, contact Fair Oaks at 877-536-1194 or 219-394-2025.