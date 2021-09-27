Dispute outside bar led to fatal shooting, prosecutors say

CROWN POINT — An overnight confrontation between two men outside a Black Oak bar led to the shooting death of 28-year-old Andrew Lukacek earlier this month, according to a charging document filed by Lake County prosecutors.
Two people were arrested Friday in connection to the shooting, including the alleged gunman, 27-year-old David C. Cotto. Cotto, a Gary resident, has been charged with murder and is being held without bail.
According to prosecutors, Cotto shot Lukacek once in the chest outside the Tavern on the Oaks bar in the 6200 block of West 25th Avenue in Gary on Sept. 11 around 2 a.m. as Lukacek stood next to a vehicle in the bar’s parking lot. Prosecutors allege Cotto and Lukacek had recently been romantically involved with the same woman, 32-year-old Felicia Nelson, and a witness told police that Cotto killed Lukacek “because of Felicia.”
Nelson was also arrested Friday and is charged with assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony.
Multiple witnesses identified Cotto as Lukacek’s killer in the days following the shooting, which prosecutors said happened shortly after Cotto pulled up to the bar and saw Lukacek standing outside Nelson’s vehicle. One witness said they heard Cotto accuse Nelson of “cheating on me” with Lukacek before saying “I’m about to air this b---h out” and firing one shot.
Another witness to the shooting told prosecutors that Cotto apologized later that day for “putting [them] through this” and explained that “sometimes people just get in the way and you have to do what you have to do.”
Prosecutors also allege that Cotto and Nelson were planning on leaving the area and eloping in the days following the shooting, believing that if they were married Nelson would not have to testify against Cotto.