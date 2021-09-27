Dispute outside bar led to fatal shooting, prosecutors say

CROWN POINT — An overnight confrontation between two men outside a Black Oak bar led to the shooting death of 28-year-old Andrew Lukacek earlier this month, according to a charging document filed by Lake County prosecutors.

Two people were arrested Friday in connection to the shooting, including the alleged gunman, 27-year-old David C. Cotto. Cotto, a Gary resident, has been charged with murder and is being held without bail.

According to prosecutors, Cotto shot Lukacek once in the chest outside the Tavern on the Oaks bar in the 6200 block of West 25th Avenue in Gary on Sept. 11 around 2 a.m. as Lukacek stood next to a vehicle in the bar’s parking lot. Prosecutors allege Cotto and Lukacek had recently been romantically involved with the same woman, 32-year-old Felicia Nelson, and a witness told police that Cotto killed Lukacek “because of Felicia.”

Nelson was also arrested Friday and is charged with assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony.