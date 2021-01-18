Diversity awareness leader encourages return to civil dialogue in MLK Day seminar

“We’re talking about a qualitative change in spirit or soul, as (King) said, so we can affect a quantitative change in lives,” Jones said Monday. “And, that means we have to talk to each other. There’s no way around that. In fact, that is the problem we have right now.”

Showing video clips and images of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Jones rooted his conversation in events following the 2020 election, how the country collectively came to this point, and how advocates for change can move forward.

He encouraged patience and the celebration of the small successes in the fight for social justice.

“This stuff should be a lifelong process,” Jones said. “Civic engagement is always relevant as long as we are in a civil society.”

In his speech, Jones equipped attendees with 11 tools for outcome-based civil discourse, including advice to educate yourself on your personal history, to work to build bridges with others holding opposing views, and to seek opportunities to bring others in through mentorship.

He advised not to immediately write off someone with differing views, but to try to engage in meaningful, fact-based dialogue.