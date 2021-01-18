Diversity awareness leader encourages return to civil dialogue in MLK Day seminar

Less than two weeks after a violent mob with links to white supremacist groups stormed the U.S. Capitol, Ron Jones, executive director of diversity awareness theater company Dialogues on Diversity, encouraged local social justice advocates to follow the principles outlined in Martin Luther King Jr.’s concept of creating a “beloved community.”
“Trying to build this beloved community is one approach to trying to make social change,” Jones said. "It is the most absolutely necessary approach for right now.”
Jones spoke to the Indiana University Northwest community in a Zoom session Monday as a part of IU’s statewide “Where Do We Go From Here: Social Justice Conference” taking place in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The daylong virtual conference featured panels of researchers, students, social justice advocates and academics culminating in a keynote address headlined by political activist Angela Davis and Alicia Garza, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement.
In his own session, Jones anchored his message in a quote from Martin Luther King Jr.: “Let us never fight with falsehood and violence and hate and malice, but always fight for love.”
“We’re talking about a qualitative change in spirit or soul, as (King) said, so we can affect a quantitative change in lives,” Jones said Monday. “And, that means we have to talk to each other. There’s no way around that. In fact, that is the problem we have right now.”
Showing video clips and images of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Jones rooted his conversation in events following the 2020 election, how the country collectively came to this point, and how advocates for change can move forward.
He encouraged patience and the celebration of the small successes in the fight for social justice.
“This stuff should be a lifelong process,” Jones said. “Civic engagement is always relevant as long as we are in a civil society.”
In his speech, Jones equipped attendees with 11 tools for outcome-based civil discourse, including advice to educate yourself on your personal history, to work to build bridges with others holding opposing views, and to seek opportunities to bring others in through mentorship.
He advised not to immediately write off someone with differing views, but to try to engage in meaningful, fact-based dialogue.
When confronted with such a situation, Jones recommended looking for common views on a more unifying issue, such as education or poverty.
“You have to find the common language of bringing people together and that common language is love, that common language is humanity, and it’s hard work,” Jones said.