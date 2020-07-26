Diversity training ordered for LaPorte leaders

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAPORTE — All department heads in LaPorte will be ordered into diversity training after a city councilman’s disparaging remarks about the LGBTQ community.

Mayor Tom Dermody said instruction on tolerance will also be offered to every member of the City Council and other elected officials.

“Obviously, we have some work to do and we’ll do that. We’ll learn. We’ll educate ourselves, but we are going to continue to promote happiness and welcoming to everybody in our community,” he said.

City Councilman Roger Galloway has come under heavy criticism by the mayor, his fellow members on the council and other LGBTQ supporters for his comments during the July 6 city council meeting.

Resident Alex Masepohl was asking for more resources to help young people struggling with sexual orientation and gender identity when Galloway, 70, said, “You’re talking about gay people. Stuff like that, right?”

“You know that’s against the Bible. Anybody ever read the Bible?” he said.

Masepohl, 29, responded, “I actually have, yes.”

Galloway apologized the next day in writing and during a meeting with her and other members of the Out in LaPorte organization.