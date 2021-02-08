Djuric Trucking investing $3.5M in former Edison school site in Gary

GARY — The vice president of Djuric Trucking says the company will miss Hammond, where it has created a home for itself over the past 30 years.

But the company is also looking forward to planting new roots in Gary.

"The city (of Hammond) has treated our company well over the years and we appreciate all they've done for us. But it was tough for us to find suitable property in Hammond and with the zoning we needed," said Stevan Djuric, son of the company's owner, Jim Djuric.

He said he looks forward to building a relationship with Gary's mayor, Jerome Prince.

Djuric Trucking has to vacate its current site, 4717 Sheffield Ave. in Hammond, because the property is being usurped by the Northern Indiana Computer Transportation District for the South Shore Line's West Lake Corridor project.

Earlier this month, the company won a bid to purchase abandoned Thomas Edison school on Fifth Avenue for nearly $1.2 million from Gary's redevelopment commission.

Stevan Djuric said the goal is to invest $3.5 million into the site at 5400 W. Fifth Ave. A build-out will be 40,000 square feet with 20,000 square feet of office and storage space and a mechanic shop.