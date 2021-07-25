Djuric Trucking looking to revitalize abandoned Gary schools; some residents concerned about plans

GARY — A Hammond-based trucking firm is eyeing to relocate its operations to Gary, and residents are concerned about what the relocation could mean for those who live near the proposed development.
Djuric Trucking has bid on two abandoned Gary schools, Thomas Edison and Ivanhoe elementary schools, with hopes of expanding its operation, the Djurics told residents at community forums held this month.
In December 2020, Djuric placed a $1.15 million bid for Edison, and in January submitted a $1.35 million bid for Ivanhoe.
The city's redevelopment commission accepted the trucking firm's bid for Edison in February, but a bid has yet to be accepted for Ivanhoe, A.J. Bytnar, Gary’s executive director of redevelopment, told The Times this week.
During community forums for the city's 2nd and 3rd districts this month, residents raised concerns over the company's hours of operation; potential noise and smell; and jobs going to Gary residents.
“We want you here in Gary. We want you here in Gary, but could you find some other place?” one resident said during a 2nd district community meeting Monday.
“Edison is a mess. … And somebody needs to clean it up. But the trees are not going to kill us. The trash, and the asbestos, if nobody messes with it, it won’t kill us. But we just don’t want that trucking company down on Fifth Avenue because it’s going to kill us all.”
Vice President of Djuric Trucking Stevan Djuric told The Times all of the company's trucks are certified clean idle and all of the trucks are late model, meaning they are 2016 or newer.
Neither an online database for the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) Office of Enforcement Monthly Actions and Orders, nor the United States Environmental Protection Agency Enforcement and Compliance History Online returned results for actions against Djuric Trucking.
"In our type of business, our trucks are not idling for more than probably 10 minutes," said Stevan Djuric, son of company's owner and founder Jim Djuric. "They start the truck, they let the air pressure build up, and then they get on the road, and they go on with their job. ... Our trucks are not sitting in our yard idling for hours like other companies do."
Stevan Djuric, during a 3rd District community forum earlier this month, said the company's "main bread and butter" is intermodal transport, which consists of drivers picking up containers from Chicagoland railroad yards, delivering it to a customer and returning the empty container, or vice versa.
The company doesn't transport hazardous materials, Stevan Djuric said.
Djuric Trucking, founded in 1980, has been at its current site, 4717 Sheffield Ave. in Hammond, for 31 years. The company is looking to relocate to the Steel City because its current location is being usurped for the South Shore Line's West Lake Corridor project.
As a part of the move, Djuric Trucking would build its headquarters at Ivanhoe, while its flatbed division would be located at Edison, Stevan Djuric said.
Not a truck stop
Both sites offer enough space and are close to local highways, which make them fit for Djuric Trucking, Stevan Djuric said, noting truck drivers would not travel on side streets.
The family business is not a 24/7 operation, nor a truck stop, Stevan Djuric told community members at a 3rd District forum July 12.
He later told The Times that while it depends on the job, at the earliest truck drivers start at 4 a.m. and could return to the site as late as 6 p.m. or 7 p.m.
Similar to the Ivanhoe and Edison sites, Djuric's current location in Hammond is surrounded by residential housing. The firm hasn't received complaints from those nearby residents, Stevan Djuric said.
While a purchase agreement is still in the works, the firm purchasing abandoned homes near both Ivanhoe and Edison for employee housing has been presented as an idea.
Stevan Djuric declined to share what the total investment for the project, including the potential purchase of abandoned homes, would be, as the development is still early in the planning process.
When it comes to the amount of jobs that would go to Gary residents, Stevan Djuric said, "We're going to commit to everything that's in the deal."
If the deal goes through, Stevan Djuric said the company would like to start and finish construction in 2022.
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince earlier this month said the proposed development "is absolutely consistent" with what the city's master plan calls for over the next 20 years, which "is the reuse of land."
"Yes, we have a city that's 50 square miles, but we don't have a lot of parcels that are contiguous and able to be developed," Prince said, noting while some might like to see houses built on the abandoned school sites, a developer needs to be interested in the project.
Djuric Trucking would not receive incentives from the city, such as a tax abatement, to redevelop the schools, Prince said.
"So that means that the dollars that are realized from this development come back to our tax coffers," Prince said.
Since he first took office, Prince has vowed to do something about some of the city’s biggest eyesores: its vacant schools. Both projects, he noted this month, would eliminate the blighted schools.
Many of the city's closed public schools shuttered years ago amid Gary's population decline have become littered with graffiti, the target of trespassers and arsonists. This year, over Memorial Day weekend, fires broke out at Ivanhoe and Daniel Webster Elementary School, according to a previous Times report.
Last year, the city of Gary purchased six schools from the Gary Community School Corp. for $1, including Edison; Ivanhoe; undeveloped property next to Ivanhoe; Aetna Elementary School; Brunswick Elementary School; Nobel Elementary School; and Wirt-Emerson.
The city also owns Benjamin Franklin Elementary.
The seven vacant schools owned by the city all have deed restrictions that state they cannot be used for a school, or for school purposes, in the future, redevelopment executive director Bytnar said.
Currently, both Ivanhoe and Edison have residential zoning. Before the projects move forward, Bytnar told The Times both sites would need to be rezoned, as well as go through the site plan process.