Djuric Trucking looking to revitalize abandoned Gary schools; some residents concerned about plans

When it comes to the amount of jobs that would go to Gary residents, Stevan Djuric said, "We're going to commit to everything that's in the deal."

If the deal goes through, Stevan Djuric said the company would like to start and finish construction in 2022.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince earlier this month said the proposed development "is absolutely consistent" with what the city's master plan calls for over the next 20 years, which "is the reuse of land."

"Yes, we have a city that's 50 square miles, but we don't have a lot of parcels that are contiguous and able to be developed," Prince said, noting while some might like to see houses built on the abandoned school sites, a developer needs to be interested in the project.

Djuric Trucking would not receive incentives from the city, such as a tax abatement, to redevelop the schools, Prince said.

"So that means that the dollars that are realized from this development come back to our tax coffers," Prince said.

Since he first took office, Prince has vowed to do something about some of the city’s biggest eyesores: its vacant schools. Both projects, he noted this month, would eliminate the blighted schools.