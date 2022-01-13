DNR euthanizes nuisance turkey

MICHIGAN CITY — A wild turkey is no longer posing a traffic hazard at a busy Michigan City intersection.

The problem with the nuisance turkey was taken care of Thursday by conservation officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

James Brindle, director of communications for DNR out of Indianapolis, said the officers happened to spot the turkey before 9 a.m. in the middle of Michigan Boulevard and Johnson Road.

Brindle said the officers ventured out into the intersection, where the bird has been coming and going for the past month or so.

He said the adult-sized bird followed the officers to just off the side of the road where it was euthanized.

Brindle said he did not have more specifics on how that was handled.

The decision to euthanize was made last week when the turkey was declared a threat to public safety, said Steve Backs, Wildlife Turkey Biologist for DNR out of downstate Mitchell.

According to police, some motorists about a week before Christmas began complaining about the turkey. They said they had to come to a complete stop to avoid hitting the bird.