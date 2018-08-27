A 48-year-old man was rescued Monday afternoon from Lake Michigan by a group of fellow beachgoers, according to officials.
Indiana Department of Natural Resources reported that the unidentified man was pulled from the water and onto Washington Park Beach around 2:15 p.m.
An off-duty nurse, who witnessed the group carry the man from the water from about 200 yards away, came to perform chest compressions on the man, DNR officials stated.
Officials said the man was revived on the beach then transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City and then flown to a South Bend hospital where he was in critical condition as of Monday night.
The incident remains under investigation with the DNR.