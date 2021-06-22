 Skip to main content
DNR investigating reports of sick, dying songbirds in Lake County
American robins are among several species of songbirds in Monroe, Clark, Jefferson, LaGrange and Lake counties that have been reported as sick or dying, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said. The birds' deaths are under investigation.

 CAROLYN KASTER, FILE, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is investigating reports of sick and dying songbirds in five counties, including Lake County.

The affected songbirds showed neurological signs of illness and swelling and crusty discharge, DNR said.

"Several species are being affected, including blue jay, American robin, common grackle, northern cardinal, European starling and a few others," said Allisyn-Marie Gillet, an ornithologist at DNR.

The birds have been reported in Monroe, Clark, Jefferson, LaGrange and Lake counties.

The department is working with the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and the U.S. Geological Service National Wildlife Health Center to determine the birds' cause of death.

Several samples were sent to the Indiana laboratory.

All bird samples submitted have tested negative for avian influenza and West Nile virus, Gillet said.

Final laboratory diagnostic results are pending.

Anyone who experiences sick or dead wild birds on their property should follow these recommendations: 

  • Use the DNR sick/dead wildlife reporting tool at on.IN.gov/sickwildlife to alert DNR staff.
  • Stop feeding birds until the mortality event has concluded.
  • Clean feeders and baths with a 10% bleach solution.
  • Avoid handling birds. If you need to handle birds, wear disposable gloves.
  • When removing dead birds, wear disposable gloves and place birds and gloves in a sealable plastic bag to dispose with household trash.
  • Keep pets away from sick or dead birds as a precaution.
