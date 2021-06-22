DNR investigating reports of sick, dying songbirds in Lake County

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is investigating reports of sick and dying songbirds in five counties, including Lake County.

The affected songbirds showed neurological signs of illness and swelling and crusty discharge, DNR said.

"Several species are being affected, including blue jay, American robin, common grackle, northern cardinal, European starling and a few others," said Allisyn-Marie Gillet, an ornithologist at DNR.

The birds have been reported in Monroe, Clark, Jefferson, LaGrange and Lake counties.

The department is working with the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and the U.S. Geological Service National Wildlife Health Center to determine the birds' cause of death.

Several samples were sent to the Indiana laboratory.

All bird samples submitted have tested negative for avian influenza and West Nile virus, Gillet said.

Final laboratory diagnostic results are pending.

Anyone who experiences sick or dead wild birds on their property should follow these recommendations: