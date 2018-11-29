Loved ones will come together Friday morning to remember the doctor from LaPorte who was killed in the Mercy Hospital shooting in Chicago Nov. 19.
Dr. Tamara O'Neal, 38, was known by her family as the life of the party and by fellow church members as a vivacious choir director. At 11 a.m. Friday at First Church of God, 2020 E. Lincolnway in LaPorte, O'Neal's life of service to others will be celebrated.
After services, O'Neal will be laid to rest at the Pine Lake Cemetery in LaPorte. Memorial contributions can be made to the Christian Fellowship Worship Center at 2468 N. State Road 39, LaPorte, IN 46350.
O'Neal's brother, LaShawn O'Neal, is the pastor at Christian Fellowship Worship Center, where the doctor was an active member.
FemInEM, an organization for women working in emergency medicine, is remembering O'Neal's life and death by funding research they hope will help prevent future tragedies.
"From the minute it happened, we knew we wanted to do something," FemInEM founder Dara Kass said. "This happened to one of our own, and we wanted to facilitate and channel that rage by asking, 'What can we do?'"
At first the fundraiser on FemInEM's site, feminem.org, was set up to help the family cover the cost of O'Neal's funeral with the help of her friends in the medical field and with permission from her parents.
Within 21 hours of launching the fundraiser, more than enough money was raised to cover funeral costs, Kass said.
"Immediately we worked to set up a research fund in her name that looks at gun violence and intimacy, specifically with women of color," Kass said. "This is the kind of thing where small donations matter and can help prevent this tragedy from happening again."
The donations are being funneled from FemInEM to AFFIRM, the American Foundation for Firearm Injury Reduction in Medicine. AFFIRM is a coalition of clinicians and researchers who partner with private financial resources to fund public health research on gun violence.
Kass said their goal is to raise $50,000 in O'Neal's name. The shooter, Juan Lopez, was O'Neal's ex-fiance. He was angry she had broken off their engagement. Police said Lopez went to Mercy Hospital to take back the engagement ring.
"This is about science," Kass said. "We know partner violence is intimately connected with gun violence. In the case of Tamara O'Neal, we know this guy already had records of threatening violence with past partners. If her legacy is to put a face to this issue and help this from happening to other women, that's a great legacy."