A doctor walking across America to promote health equity will make a stop in Valparaiso on Tuesday.

Dennis Godby, a naturopathic doctor from Sacramento, California, has walked 680 miles on the second of five legs of his solo walk across the country for Walk USA for Health Equity. He's trekking from Knoxville to Milwaukee, planning to stop at the Valparaiso city hall at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He's seeking to raise awareness of health equity, health disparities and underlying causes like implicit biases. His organization, Walk USA for Health Equity, seeks to encourage people to get and stay healthy and to remove obstacles to public health, like structural racism.

It's his third walk across the United States to raise awareness.

He recently wrote the book "Health for All: A Journey Towards Health Equity." It chronicles his long journeys on foot trekking across the country for health and social justice.

Godby, a distance runner who desires a healthier and more equitable nation, walks one-fifth of the country every year, hiking 24 miles per day with a 22- to 24-pound backpack. He camps or stays with people along the way, typically walking from as early as 6:30 a.m. to about 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. each day.

He recently completed a 610-mile leg from Myrtle Beach to Knoxville. He will walk the third to fifth legs from Milwaukee to Seattle from 2024 to 2026.

His goal to to walk 87,000 more miles over the course of his life for the cause of health equity.

Godby recently won the “True Grit” award from the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians at its national convention in Phoenix.

For more information, visit www.WalkUSAForHealthEquity.org