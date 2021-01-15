Region doctor who waged war against COVID dies from the virus

Scherwitz-Boling, who later worked as a nursing professor and clinical nurse specialist, met Nwabara 27 years ago when she moved from Colorado to Northwest Indiana.

"He was one of the physicians to offer advice and be kind. Our friendship flourished from there. He attended our wedding, and always wanted updates on his 'nephews' — my two boys. He was intuitive with his patients and compassionate. In 27 years, I can say I never saw him in a bad mood," Scherwitz-Boling said.

"He offered mentoring to any student. He would talk to each group of my nursing students on the unit every day and encourage them to be the best they could and to try as hard as they could to succeed."

Crystal Frahm, a nurse practitioner at Urgent Care Center in Dyer, said she worked with Nwabara while she was a registered nurse at Southlake Methodist.

"There's no words. He was an amazing person. Luckily I got to do 180 clinical hours with him. I learned a lot from him," Frahm said.

Nwabara was "very personable," and those who worked with him could ask him anything, Frahm said.

"He put confidence in me I didn't know I had," she said. "He loved education, so I like to think there's a little bit of him in all the nurses."