Two doctors and a nurse practitioner have joined Franciscan Health.

Infectious disease and internal medicine doctor Annette Abraham joined the Franciscan Physician Network and is seeing new patients at the Franciscan Health Medical Pavilion Suite 4A at 3500 Franciscan Way in Michigan City.

She studied medicine at Government Medical College in Kottayam, Kerala, India and completed her residency in internal medicine at John H. Stroger Hospital of Cook County in Chicago. Abraham, who is fluent in the Malayalam language, did her fellowship in infectious diseases at RUSH University Medical Center in Chicago.

Her clinical interests include HIV, travel medicine, tropical infections and central nervous system infections, as well as bone, joint and cardiovascular infections.

Family medicine nurse practitioner joins Franciscan Physician Network. She's accepting new patients at Franciscan Physician Network Lowell Health Center at 4500 W. 181st Ave. in Lowell.

She earned her bachelor and master's degree at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.

Her interests include family medicine, women's health, hypertension, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, congestive heart failure, preventative healthcare, screenings, education and the management of chronic conditions.

Obstetrician/gynecologist Omar Abuzeid also joined the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients at Franciscan Physician Network Maternal Fetal Medicine and Genetics Crown Point at 297 W. Franciscan Drive, suite 104 in Crown Point.

Abuzeid studied at Ross University School of Medicine in Portsmouth, Dominica, West Indies and Al-Faisal University College of Medicine in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He did his residency at Hurley Medical Center, College of Human Medicine at Michigan State University in Flint and his fellowship at at Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University in New York.

His interests include diabetes in pregnancy, preterm delivery, multiple gestation, obstetric ultrasound and maternal fetal medicine.