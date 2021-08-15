Documentary filmmaker donates Jean Shepherd memorabilia to Hammond Public Library

Filmmaker Nick Mantis has been working for years on a documentary about Hammond native Jean Shepherd, the radio host, raconteur, author, humorist and creator of "A Christmas Story."
While working on his movie, he came into possession of Shepherd memorabilia. He just donated an honorary plaque Shepherd received from the city of Hammond and the gown he wore when he received an honorary degree from Indiana University Northwest to the Hammond Public Library for a public display Mantis hopes will blossom into a mini-museum.
Hammond awarded the plaque to Shepherd in 1981 and the academic gown dates back to the mid-1990s.
"I have pictures of him with both items and some other personal items I will be donating once the documentary is released," Mantis said. "The whole thing has been a trip. So many people have had old Jean Shepherd stuff they wanted to contribute."
Mantis made the donation to the library's Suzanne G. Long Local History Room partly to honor the 100th anniversary of Shepherd's birth. His public stature has only grown since his death in Florida in 1999.
That likely would have meant a lot to Shepherd, one of whom's most famous quotes was, "Can you imagine 4,000 years passing, and you're not even a memory? Think about it, friends. It's not just a possibility. It is a certainty," Mantis said.
"In his mind, he didn't want to be forgotten," he said. "He's not going to be forgotten in the city where he came from. He's going to be remembered in Hammond."
Mantis hopes his donation will inspire other people to donate Shepherd memorabilia to the Hammond Public Library. He hopes to preserve Shepherd's memory potentially by helping set up a grant or fellowship for writing or journalism at Indiana University Northwest in Shepherd's name.
"For me it's personal," he said. "I grew up on the 900 block of State Street. He grew up two blocks away. I get a little emotional. There's no one left in his family in Hammond or anywhere else in the Region, so I have to carry his mantle a little bit."
The Region should be proud of its native son and his many accomplishments.
"I've always wanted to do something for Jean Shepherd," he said. "Most of his stories were about Northwest Indiana and growing up with his family here. It's kind of a moving moment for me to get him recognized like this. It brings me joy and pride."
Shepherd, a widely published host of a late-night radio show with a cult following on the Eastern Seaboard and of a PBS show who became a screenwriter later in his career, was so much more than just the author of "A Christmas Story," Mantis said.
"He gets compared to Mark Twain a lot," he said. "He was an American icon. He entertained generations on the radio. He was a philosopher in many ways who realized the best medicine is humor. He was one of America's greatest storytellers and he was from Hammond, Indiana, and he talked about Hammond all the time."