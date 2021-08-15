Documentary filmmaker donates Jean Shepherd memorabilia to Hammond Public Library

"In his mind, he didn't want to be forgotten," he said. "He's not going to be forgotten in the city where he came from. He's going to be remembered in Hammond."

Mantis hopes his donation will inspire other people to donate Shepherd memorabilia to the Hammond Public Library. He hopes to preserve Shepherd's memory potentially by helping set up a grant or fellowship for writing or journalism at Indiana University Northwest in Shepherd's name.

"For me it's personal," he said. "I grew up on the 900 block of State Street. He grew up two blocks away. I get a little emotional. There's no one left in his family in Hammond or anywhere else in the Region, so I have to carry his mantle a little bit."

The Region should be proud of its native son and his many accomplishments.

"I've always wanted to do something for Jean Shepherd," he said. "Most of his stories were about Northwest Indiana and growing up with his family here. It's kind of a moving moment for me to get him recognized like this. It brings me joy and pride."

Shepherd, a widely published host of a late-night radio show with a cult following on the Eastern Seaboard and of a PBS show who became a screenwriter later in his career, was so much more than just the author of "A Christmas Story," Mantis said.