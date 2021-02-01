Does Gary have too many day cares? Council to research options

GARY — An steady flow of in-home day care applications coming before the Common Council each month has the city's legislative body considering changes and a review of its approval process.
One of those day applications came before the council's Planning Committee Tuesday night. Ernestine Harper Price, the petitioner, said she seeking to run a day care business out of a house at 1978 Arthur St. with her daughter, Lauren Price.
The Gary Board of Zoning Appeals, which reviews each day care proposal that comes before the city, gave an unfavorable recommendation to the day care proposal in November.
Gary, a town of 52 square miles, had about 55 registered day cares in fall 2020, according to the latest data readily available.
The board cited concerns about public safety, traffic, parking and the potential impact on business at another day care not far from the Arthur Street location, according to Eric Boria, zoning administration.
Boria, however, said the administration recommended the day care's approval, saying it would provide an economic benefit to the city.
Lauren Price, who lives in the 1700 block of Arthur, said she she is unaware of dangerous traffic in her neighborhood, and the day care home would allow for parking in the driveway and on the curb. Cones will also be placed when parents pick up children.
She added she has two young children, and she believes it is safe for them to play in the area with friends.
Still, two neighbors in attendance spoke against the proposed day care, mostly airing concerns about speeding cars, traffic, an overabundance of day cares generally, and the change it will have on the street.
Councilwoman Tai Adkins, D-4th, said she noticed day care applications coming before the council nearly every month that they meet.
Adkins suggested the city craft legislation limiting a certain number of home day cares within a 1-mile radius — after extensive research is conducted to determine a fair, reasonable limit.
Currently, whether a street or neighborhood is dealing with an overabundance of day cares is subjective and "open to interpretation" by the zoning board, Boria told Adkins.
Councilman Ronald Brewer, D-At large, agreed with Adkins' suggestion for a limit, saying it would be ideal to have legislation on the books so there are fewer applications that come before the council.
Despite Price's request to operate 24/7, the zoning department recommended hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
"My mom wanted to help other people, and I know I'm not the only one struggling. Everybody can't get a job that's from 8 to 5. People get off at 10 o'clock at night, midnight, so we wanted his to be 24 hours but if we can't do 24 hours, that's fine," Lauren Price told the committee.
Price, a lifelong Gary resident, and her mother said they want to provide affordable, quality child care to local parents.
Affordable day care is often out of reach for many low-income families, and yet those same families don't always qualify for government assistance, according a 2017 study by National Women's Law Center.
Lauren Price said she and her mother have already decorated and set the house up as a day care, but waiting for the green light to operate.
She asked the council to approve her family's day care despite an unfavorable BZA recommendation.
"We're paying $850 in rent, in a lease we signed. ... We can't even open our business because we got denied the first time," she said.
The state of Indiana covers day care center regulations, but zoning is a local matter.