Does Gary have too many day cares? Council to research options

She added she has two young children, and she believes it is safe for them to play in the area with friends.

Still, two neighbors in attendance spoke against the proposed day care, mostly airing concerns about speeding cars, traffic, an overabundance of day cares generally, and the change it will have on the street.

Councilwoman Tai Adkins, D-4th, said she noticed day care applications coming before the council nearly every month that they meet.

Adkins suggested the city craft legislation limiting a certain number of home day cares within a 1-mile radius — after extensive research is conducted to determine a fair, reasonable limit.

Currently, whether a street or neighborhood is dealing with an overabundance of day cares is subjective and "open to interpretation" by the zoning board, Boria told Adkins.

Councilman Ronald Brewer, D-At large, agreed with Adkins' suggestion for a limit, saying it would be ideal to have legislation on the books so there are fewer applications that come before the council.

Despite Price's request to operate 24/7, the zoning department recommended hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.