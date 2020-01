Dog fatally mauls 1-month-old Indiana boy in home, police say

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 1-month-old boy was fatally mauled by a dog inside a Lafayette home after the infant's teenage brother separated that dog and a second canine that had been fighting, police said.

A Lafayette police officer had to shoot the dog, a pit bull-terrier mix, to render medical aid to the dying infant after Saturday morning's attack in Lafayette, the Journal & Courier reported.

The infant, who police identified as Julian Connell, died at a hospital in the city located about 60 miles north of Indianapolis.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police said the baby's mother was at home when the pit bull mix began fighting with a beagle-mix dog in the house. The teenage brother separated the two dogs, and police said that's when the pit bull mix attacked the infant.

Lafayette police Lt. Matt Gard said officers were investigating where the infant was located when he was attacked by the dog.