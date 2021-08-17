Dollar General, Dunkin' coming to Lynwood

LYNWOOD — When Jada Curry launched her campaign for mayor, she put business development high on her priority list.
"We desperately need to see economic growth in the village, but in a way that makes sense for Lynwood," Curry told The Times in February. "Residents need to be able to shop for basic needs, socialize and entertain (in a post-COVID) world without having to leave our borders."
This week, Curry — who was sworn in as the village's first female mayor in May — said there is progress on that front with two national chains planning to open in Lynwood in the coming months.
"Dollar General is getting ready to break ground," Curry said. "That is very exciting. The building should be up by the end of the year."
That store will be at the intersection of Glenwood-Dyer Road and Stony Island Avenue on the village's west side.
Also, Curry said, Dunkin' plans to break ground later this year for a doughnut shop at Glenwood-Dyer and Torrence Avenue.
Another business on the way, according to the mayor, is a distribution center for a company that prepares meals for delivery. One component of that development, which is projected to break ground this fall, will be a market that will offer the company's prepared meals as well as fresh meat and produce.
All of these businesses, Curry noted, will help keep more sales tax revenue in the village and lessen the need for residents to travel to neighboring towns such as Dyer, Lansing and Glenwood for food and other items.
"The one thing I've been saying is we've never had a national brand," Curry said. "Now we're getting two."
