Discount retailer Dollar General opened a second location in Dyer.

The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based chain opened a store at 15177 W 101st Ave. in the fast-growing south side of town. Dollar General has long had a store at 1620 Sheffield Ave. near Stardust Bowl 3 and Walt's Food Center.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Dyer store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

Dollar General serves food, hygiene products, baby items, household essentials, cleaning supplies, paper towels, toilet paper and over-the-counter medicines. It stocks both private labels and big national brands like Coca Cola, Pepsi, Frito-Lay, General Mills, Hershey, J.M. Smucker, Kraft, Mars, Nestle, Unilever and Procter & Gamble.

The company has been adding more party supplies and home decor to its shelves of late.

The store is expected to employ six to 10 workers, who get benefits like 401K plans, paid parental leave and tuition reimbursement.

Dollar General is donating 100 new books to a Dyer elementary school to celebrate the opening. It plans to give out 60,000 books to school kids between kindergarten and the fifth grade to commemorate new store openings around the country this year.

Schools, nonprofits and libraries within 15 miles of the store can apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. The charity has given out $233 million grants to nonprofits over the past 30 years, helping more than 19.3 million people learn how to read.

Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown to 19,294 stores across the country. It also operates the DG Market, DGX, pOpshelf and Mi Súper Dollar General brands in North America.