Donations bolster Food Bank nutritional outreach program

“SNAP is one of the most effective and efficient ways to provide food assistance. Families are buying the food they need from local retailers while also stimulating our local economy," said Victor Garcia, CEO of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. “It’s more practical for someone to use their SNAP card at the closest grocery store, than to visit a local food pantry."

“Partnering with the Food Bank of NW Indiana to provide food assistance remains a high priority,” said Jewel-Osco President Mike Withers. “As the Region sees an increase in SNAP recipients, we recognize that having access to healthy foods is more important than ever, and we want to help.”

Seniors, students aided

With the grant funds, the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana hopes to scale access to SNAP among eligible households, with particular emphasis on reaching ALICE families, seniors and community college students who are at-risk for hunger. The grant will support a SNAP outreach specialist, transportation, marketing materials, workshops, a hotline, ongoing education, outreach and application assistance.

ALICE is an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. Essentially, these are households that earn more than the federal poverty level but less than enough to cover the basic cost of living for the county.