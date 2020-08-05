You are the owner of this article.
Donohue honored for decades of service
Donohue honored for decades of service

07xx20-nws-mvhonor.jpg

Former Merrillville Assistant Police Chief James Donohue, right, receives an award from Councilman Shawn Pettit. Donohue retired last month after nearly 40 years in law enforcement.

 Chas Reilly

MERRILLVILLE — Town and state officials are honoring a man whose law enforcement career has spanned nearly 40 years.

Former Assistant Police Chief James Donohue, who retired last month, was honored at last week's Town Council meeting.

“You served honestly, faithfully and valiantly,” Councilman Shawn Pettit said as he gave Donohue a town award for his service.

Police Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino presented a retirement badge to Donohue, and state Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron, also gave him a proclamation signed by her, state Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, and state Rep. Michael Aylesworth, R-Hebron.

“This is very unexpected,” Donohue said of the accolades he received at the meeting. “I knew there was going to be something special, but I didn’t expect this.”

Beck said Donohue’s career started in 1983, and in July of 1984, he was commended after he single-handedly disarmed and apprehended a homicide suspect.

She said Donohue led the Police Department in OWI arrests from 1983 to 1996, and he was named Merrillville’s officer of the year in 1993 and 2005

During his career, Donohue served as patrol commander, operations commander and was the only member of the department to earn the rank of captain, Beck said.

He became the assistant police chief in 2007.

Beck said Donohue is an Indiana Law Enforcement Academy certified master instructor, which is the highest level of certification available.

'Blessed this community'

In addition to his work in law enforcement, Donohue was the IT manager for the Police Department and other Merrillville offices. He also is a longtime member of the Merrillville School Board.

“(Donohue) has blessed this community, his school district, his church and his family,” Beck read from the proclamation.

Council President Rick Bella said Donohue was among several Merrillville officers recently honored by the Indiana District 1 Law Enforcement Council.

Bella announced Donohue, former Police Chief Joseph Petruch and Lt. Bob Morgan all received the lifetime achievement award from the Law Enforcement Council.

“You have always gone above and beyond,” Bella said to Donohue.

He said Donohue will continue serving the community as a school board member, and he will offer IT assistance at Town Hall.

“I just can’t thank you enough for your years of service,” Bella said. “It’s been an honor just to know you and work with you.”

