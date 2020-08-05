Donohue honored for decades of service

He became the assistant police chief in 2007.

Beck said Donohue is an Indiana Law Enforcement Academy certified master instructor, which is the highest level of certification available.

'Blessed this community'

In addition to his work in law enforcement, Donohue was the IT manager for the Police Department and other Merrillville offices. He also is a longtime member of the Merrillville School Board.

“(Donohue) has blessed this community, his school district, his church and his family,” Beck read from the proclamation.

Council President Rick Bella said Donohue was among several Merrillville officers recently honored by the Indiana District 1 Law Enforcement Council.

Bella announced Donohue, former Police Chief Joseph Petruch and Lt. Bob Morgan all received the lifetime achievement award from the Law Enforcement Council.

“You have always gone above and beyond,” Bella said to Donohue.

He said Donohue will continue serving the community as a school board member, and he will offer IT assistance at Town Hall.