Donors needed to help maintain blood supplies amid COVID-19 pandemic

The American Red Cross of Northwest Indiana has scheduled blood drives through next week to help replenish diminished supplies.

The call comes as hospitals brace for potentially seeing an overwhelming volume of severely ill patients. The nation's blood supply - which is already running low — is further at risk given the loss of donations in recent days and weeks.

The Red Cross encourages donors to visit redcrossblood.org, use the donor app or call 1-800-red-cross to schedule a donation appointment. This will ensure they have the least wait possible and will also allow them to receive information if there are any changes to the blood drive.

There is a blood draw from noon-6 p.m. Wednesday at Wicker Park Clubhouse, 2125 Ridge Road, Highland.

Additional drives are: