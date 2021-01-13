 Skip to main content
Donors rescue Pink Ribbon Society from closure
Donors rescue Pink Ribbon Society from closure

2019 Pink Ribbon Luncheon

Pink Ribbon Society founder Ann Peters talks to the crowd during the 2019 Pink Ribbon Luncheon at Avalon Manor Banquet Center.

 Tony V. Martin, file, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — The Pink Ribbon Society will continue its mission of helping men and women in Northwest Indiana affected by breast cancer. 

Pink Ribbon Society Founder Ann Peters said in a news release the nonprofit was at risk of closing its doors in the new year due to a lack of revenue. 

Funds used by the society, Peters said, were affected after the organization's annual Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A majority of the society's revenue is raised through the event. 

In August, the society launched a Save our Society initiative, asking the community for help to keep the society open.

From Nov. 19 to Dec. 31, Pink Ribbon received more than $7,000 in donations, with McColly Charities donating an additional $5,000. 

"Our sincere appreciation to McColly Charities and all of our family, friends and contributors who supported this fundraiser," Peters said. "It is because of this kind of support that we will be able to keep the doors of Pink Ribbon Society open during 2021."

Peters said Pink Ribbon will be able to use the funds to provide "life-saving mammograms and ultrasounds," as well as support the society's patient assistance program and wig reimbursement program. 

The 2021 Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon has been tentatively scheduled for Sept. 26 at Avalon Manor in Hobart, pending the effects of COVID-19, Peters said. 

