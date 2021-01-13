Donors rescue Pink Ribbon Society from closure

MERRILLVILLE — The Pink Ribbon Society will continue its mission of helping men and women in Northwest Indiana affected by breast cancer.

Pink Ribbon Society Founder Ann Peters said in a news release the nonprofit was at risk of closing its doors in the new year due to a lack of revenue.

Funds used by the society, Peters said, were affected after the organization's annual Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A majority of the society's revenue is raised through the event.

In August, the society launched a Save our Society initiative, asking the community for help to keep the society open.

From Nov. 19 to Dec. 31, Pink Ribbon received more than $7,000 in donations, with McColly Charities donating an additional $5,000.

"Our sincere appreciation to McColly Charities and all of our family, friends and contributors who supported this fundraiser," Peters said. "It is because of this kind of support that we will be able to keep the doors of Pink Ribbon Society open during 2021."

Peters said Pink Ribbon will be able to use the funds to provide "life-saving mammograms and ultrasounds," as well as support the society's patient assistance program and wig reimbursement program.