Door Dash delivery driver robbed at gunpoint, cops say
Door Dash delivery driver robbed at gunpoint, cops say

Gary Police Stock
The Times

GARY — A Door Dash delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in the area west of 19th and Broadway, police said. 

Gary police responded at 9:16 p.m. to the 1200 block of West 19th Avenue for a report of a robbery, according to Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield. 

There, officers spoke with a 26-year-old Gary man who said he had been in the area of the Westbrook Apartments delivering for Door Dash when a vehicle struck his car.

"The passenger of the vehicle got out, displayed a weapon and demanded the victim's cash and ID. The male surrendered the cash and his ID to the suspect," Westerfield said.

At one point, the suspect demanded more money and threatened to go to the victim's residence to get more money, Westerfield said.

The suspect then returned to the vehicle he was riding in and a female drove the car away from the area.

Sgt. Gregory Wolf is the case officer. He can be reached at 219-881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP. 

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

