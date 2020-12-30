Door Dash delivery driver robbed at gunpoint, cops say

GARY — A Door Dash delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in the area west of 19th and Broadway, police said.

Gary police responded at 9:16 p.m. to the 1200 block of West 19th Avenue for a report of a robbery, according to Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

There, officers spoke with a 26-year-old Gary man who said he had been in the area of the Westbrook Apartments delivering for Door Dash when a vehicle struck his car.

"The passenger of the vehicle got out, displayed a weapon and demanded the victim's cash and ID. The male surrendered the cash and his ID to the suspect," Westerfield said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At one point, the suspect demanded more money and threatened to go to the victim's residence to get more money, Westerfield said.

The suspect then returned to the vehicle he was riding in and a female drove the car away from the area.