Double track work causes Michigan City traffic headaches

MICHIGAN CITY — Work on the Double Track NWI project will complicate navigating around the city for most of the rest of the year.

The Board of Works approved closing 11th Street for 8 1/2 months for the construction project that aims to dramatically decrease travel times between Chicago and Michigan City.

Just four north-south roads along 11th Street — Wabash, Washington, Franklin and Ohio — will remain open, and even those will be closed intermittently, though not at the same time.

Mayor Duane Parry said when Ohio Street is closed for the rail project, Kentucky and Tennessee — both of them one-way streets — will serve as alternates.

Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, told the board his concerns about closing 11th Street.

The neighborhood between Ohio and Wabash has several one-way streets.

“Has there been a traffic plan put together to address the needs of that area between Barker Avenue and 11th, which is now defunct, and Ohio Street and Wabash Street for all the one-way streets in there?” Przybylinski asked.

This area is “heavily impacted by the closure, the complete closure of 11th Street,” he said.

“Councilman Paul brings up a very good point,” City Engineer Jeff Wright said. During construction, one-way streets will have to become two-way streets, at least in their final block. “The streets are wide enough to become two-way for the time being,” he said.

“I think it’s mostly coordination and informing the neighborhood folks about what’s going to happen,” Wright said.

Przybylinski asked how the project would affect emergency services in that area.

“Are we going to back firetrucks down the street?”

The latest drawings show either a large cul-de-sac or a service road, Parry said. “It’s a difficult situation, but if you look at the entire area, you’ll see a majority of those streets only go a block or two before they terminate anyway.”

“This is a project that’s been ongoing since 2019,” Parry added.

“This is a major safety issue for providing emergency services for those people in that neighborhood,” Przybylinski said.

His brother, Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-At-Large, said the City Council had noted that more entrances were needed. He was glad to see the original plans were revised. “What’s been approved is a commonsense plan.”

