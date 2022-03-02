Double track work causes Michigan City traffic headaches

MICHIGAN CITY — Work on the Double Track NWI project will complicate navigating around the city for most of the rest of the year.
The Board of Works approved closing 11th Street for 8 1/2 months for the construction project that aims to dramatically decrease travel times between Chicago and Michigan City.
Just four north-south roads along 11th Street — Wabash, Washington, Franklin and Ohio — will remain open, and even those will be closed intermittently, though not at the same time.
Mayor Duane Parry said when Ohio Street is closed for the rail project, Kentucky and Tennessee — both of them one-way streets — will serve as alternates.
Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, told the board his concerns about closing 11th Street.
The neighborhood between Ohio and Wabash has several one-way streets.
“Has there been a traffic plan put together to address the needs of that area between Barker Avenue and 11th, which is now defunct, and Ohio Street and Wabash Street for all the one-way streets in there?” Przybylinski asked.
This area is “heavily impacted by the closure, the complete closure of 11th Street,” he said.
“Councilman Paul brings up a very good point,” City Engineer Jeff Wright said. During construction, one-way streets will have to become two-way streets, at least in their final block. “The streets are wide enough to become two-way for the time being,” he said.
“I think it’s mostly coordination and informing the neighborhood folks about what’s going to happen,” Wright said.
Przybylinski asked how the project would affect emergency services in that area.
“Are we going to back firetrucks down the street?”
The latest drawings show either a large cul-de-sac or a service road, Parry said. “It’s a difficult situation, but if you look at the entire area, you’ll see a majority of those streets only go a block or two before they terminate anyway.”
“This is a project that’s been ongoing since 2019,” Parry added.
“This is a major safety issue for providing emergency services for those people in that neighborhood,” Przybylinski said.
His brother, Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-At-Large, said the City Council had noted that more entrances were needed. He was glad to see the original plans were revised. “What’s been approved is a commonsense plan.”
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Arcade bar, McDonald's, bridal boutique and photography studio opening, Butler Winery and Roxxy's close
Open
Bennett's Pub and Play is now offering a full arcade bar experience with vintage games in Lowell.
The arcade at 420 E. Commercial Ave. opened its long-awaited bar in December.
It had previously operated an arcade with classic games like NBA Jam, Big Buck Hunter and The Fast and the Furious: Drift. People pay $20 for admission to the arcade and can play as many games as they'd like for as long as they'd like. It's only $10 for adults with two or more paid children's admissions and free for kids under 4 years old.
Joseph S. Pete
Vintage games
Bennett's Pub and Play offers many different types of arcade games, including Dance Dance Revolution-like platform dancing games and racing games that let players speed around in race cars, big rigs and the Batmobile.
Admission to the arcade is also $10 after 9 p.m., when the bar becomes restricted to adults-only. It serves a variety of adult beverages but does not yet have food.
For more information, call 219-690-3027 or find the business on Facebook.
Joseph S. Pete
Closed
Butler Winery & Vineyards, the Bloomington-based winery, has closed its Chesterton tasting room.
The family-owned winery, started by a former winemaker at Bloomington's massive Oliver Winery who went on to secure federal recognition for south-central Indiana as a wine-making region, makes a variety of dry, semi-sweet, sweet, fruit and specialty wines, including a Sparkling Vidal Blanc and estate-grown Late Harvest Vignoles.
It has two tasting rooms in Bloomington but opted to permanently close its tasting room in a house at 401 Broadway in downtown Chesterton last month.
"We are thankful for the opportunity to be part of such a wonderful community," the winery posted on Facebook.
The Chesterton outpost opened in 2008 after the Butler Winery had success with a booth at the European Farmers' Market. A "second home" for the winery, it offered flights of vino for sampling as well as carry-out bottles.
Duneland oenophiles shouldn't despair. Running Vines Winery still has a tasting room in downtown Chesterton.
Joseph S. Pete
Renovated
The McDonald's in St John has undergone a massive overhaul both inside and out.
Owners/Operators Jose and Tina Gutierrez did a major renovation of the restaurant at 9769 Wicker Ave., near Target and Strack & Van Til. They celebrated a grand reopening Thursday with many community leaders.
"I'm glad to have a McDonald's franchisee in the town who's willing to invest in his business, as well as in our schools and community," Town Council President Gerald Swet said. "As we're trying to develop a commercial corridor, he's investing in us as well as providing service and employment opportunities in a place that has visual recognition. It's a brand that's recognizable where people know what to expect from the organization. And it has the greatest fries in the world."
Chamber of Commerce Vice President Samantha Alberico said it was good to see a business invest in the community.
"The devotion of resources speaks volumes," she said. "It's an anchor in the St. John community. We look forward to all you do."
Joseph S. Pete
Grand reopening
Lake Central Superintendent Larry Veracco said the St. John McDonald's has been a longtime supporter of the school, including its sports teams.
"Thank you Jose for making an investment in the restaurant so it's nice that it's ever been," he said. "When a business owner dresses up their place it benefits all of us and makes our town and school district better. It also helps keep kids busy and out of trouble. It turns them into better people who might someday own their own McDonald's."
Gutierrez, a southern California native who said the Region weather "was a small price to pay for being around so many wonderful people," said he took pride in providing many people with their first jobs.
"McDonald's is America's best first job," he said. "Some of you here have worked at McDonald's. It provides more first-time opportunities than any other organization. Our motto is we help people get to the next level."
Joseph S. Pete
Relocating
Envision Health is relocating to 1501 S. Court St. in Crown Point.
"I opened it in January of 2020," Dr. Cathleen Mok said. "My practice offers affordable, accessible primary care for an affordable monthly membership fee. I also offer acupuncture, which is a service open to members of the practice and anyone else interested. I am a board-certified family physician and have been practicing in Crown Point for 15 years."
For more information, visit
envisiondirectprimarycare.com, call 219-225-6450, or emaildrmok@envisiondirectprimarycare.com.
Joseph S. Pete
Closed
Roxxy's in Gary's Miller neighborhood closed to make room for the South Shore Line expansion but the owners hope to reopen the bar somewhere else in the future.
The popular bar and nightclub at 5705 E. Dunes Hwy. served beer, margaritas, mixed drinks and chicken wings. DJs often provided live entertainment while crowds danced.
The owners sold the property, which was razed so the commuter rail expansion could come through. They posted online "it's not over" and that they hope to return at a new location sometime this summer.
Joseph S. Pete
Expanding
Here Comes The Dress in Chesterton is expanding.
The bridal boutique will open a second location in Granger at 1241 E. University Drive in April. The new 1,700-square-foot store will be located in the City Plaza business center, which it will share with Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, Judee’s Boutique and Salon Rouge.
Opened in Chesterton in 2011, Here Comes the Dress specializes in wedding dresses and bridal accessories.
“It was always my plan to expand and the Mishawaka community was an obvious choice," owner Aubrey Rettig said. "Having lived in South Bend for several years, I know the area well. An upscale bridal boutique with a heart for making brides' dreams come true, is just what customers are seeking here.”
For more information, visit
www.herecomesthedress.com.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
Amy Paris Photography plans to open a portrait studio soon in Munster.
"My overall goal is to empower women of any age and size to own their power, see their beauty, accept their bodies as is and improve their self-confidence regardless of whether it's reconnecting with the confidence they once had or if they are finding the confidence they've never had," Paris said.
She is currently promoting the portrait studio with a 40 over 40 photo project.
"Beauty is celebrated in our youth, but I want to prove that women are beautiful at any age and size, especially in their 40s, 50s and beyond. So I am currently working on a 40 over 40 campaign where my goal is to photograph 40 women over the age of 40," she said. "The women who participate in the experience will have their hair and makeup professionally styled. Then, they will experience a luxurious photoshoot that makes them feel like a celebrity for the day all while having the best photos they've ever had taken. At the end of the campaign, there will be a champagne gala to honor these amazing women, their beauty, their wisdom, and their life experiences, as well as a magazine to commemorate the entire experience."
For more information, call 219-513-9115 or email
AmyParisPhotography@gmail.com.
Joseph S. Pete
Back
Albano's has returned in Valpo.
The Italian restaurant formerly located in downtown Valparaiso is now selling its "homemade, small-batch, scratch" pastas to take home from The Market at 2405 Morthland Drive in Valparaiso. It's open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays in the former Strongbow Inn just off of U.S. 30.
It serves up short rib tortellini simmered for eight hours, meatballs made with grass-fed beef and take-and-bake lasagna. It also has a variety of flash-frozen pastas and cheesecake for dessert.
For more information or a menu, find Albano's on Facebook.
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.
Joseph S. Pete
