WINFIELD — Town officials want everyone to know Doubletree Lake East subdivision is once again open for building and is not cursed.
The Town Council this month supported the sewer board's decision to lift the moratorium on construction in the development off of Randolph Street following substantial completion of a $6 million sewer installation project.
The moratorium was placed on further construction in March 2016 after partial moratoriums had been instituted as far back as 2012, Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson said. Problems in the subdivision, which has been under development since the mid-1990s, finally reached a breaking point with the discovery of the "sewer to nowhere."
Anderson said a home was connected to a sewer line in the road only to discover the sewer wasn't connected to anything. Anderson said a previous contractor had put in a second sewer without removing the first one. At that point the town ran cameras into the line and discovered a number of problems.
"Half the pipes were sagging or coming apart or were not pitched properly to provide proper flow," Anderson said.
Councilman Dave Anderson, who lives in the subdivision, said he didn't have any sewer problems, but his neighbor's basement was flooded with sewage. In addition to the damaged lines, the cameras showed another sewer to nowhere, improper fill used around the pipes, and corrugated pipe used in some locations, which impeded flow and caused materials to build up in the line.
"Our hand was sort of forced, and we had to do it," Dave Anderson said of the repair project. "It was a ticking time bomb. There was a sewer line running under the lake, which was illegal. If there was a leak into the lake, (the Indiana Department of Environmental Management) would be out here."
He said the lines never were inspected by the county because the developer refused to allow them on the property. Ten years ago the town agreed to buy the entire sewer system, including a troubled treatment plant, without inspecting it. Anderson said the current council has dealt with a number of small problems over the years before being confronted with this major project.
Rick Anderson said the town decided to take "a global view" of the problem and "go in and do it right." To finance the bond issue to pay for it, sewer rates were raised about $10 a month for the average homeowner. No tax money was used to pay for it. The sewer lines were installed by G.E. Marshall, of Valparaiso, and a lift station was installed by H & G Underground Utilities, of LaPorte.
Dave Anderson said the lift station had been located on the lake, but the project moved it outside the subdivision, which not only beautified the development but opened other areas on the north side of the town for future development.
"Everything is as it should have been from day one," he said. "We had a problem, and we took care of it. That's what we're supposed to do. I've learned more about sewers than I ever wanted to know. Some people believed Doubletree was cursed because it was on an Indian burial ground or something. We want everybody to know it's not cursed."
Doubletree currently has 361 homes and another 207 platted lots. Some paving and restoration and landscaping work will have to wait for spring, but Dave Anderson said four building permits already have been acquired from people hoping to take advantage of the end of the moratorium with many more expected to be issued in the spring.
"We appreciate everyone's patience," he said. "They've been driving around on gravel roads. Marshall did a good job of getting everything done. Now we want people to come out here and build houses."