One of Northwest Indiana's most popular and enduring hobby shops is looking for a buyer.

G&G Hobbies has been a mainstay of downtown Griffith for more than half a century. It was run by Highland resident Larry Gradek and has been closed since he died in late October after years of health issues.

He willed the store, 105 W. Main St., to former longtime employee Eric Wise, who saw him as a father figure. Wise plans to honor Gradek with a plaque on the bench outside and by building a bench dedicated to him at the Griffith Barnstormers RC Field near South Park in Griffith.

"I first came here with my grandpa who got me a glider," he said. "I've been coming in here and doing hobbies since I was 7 years old. I got injured at the mill and it was a pretty severe injury. Larry said, I can't pay you what you were making or what you're worth, but working here is a lot of fun.

"My wife was glad I wouldn't have to work night shifts. He took me under his wing. He taught me about business. He taught me about finesse, about always listening to what customers have to say. He was a great mentor. He had a heart of gold."

Wise loved working there, especially showing kids how to fly remote-controlled planes in the parking lot out back. He was surprised when he found out that Gradek left him the store in his will, but Gradek had no family to bequeath it to.

He is now working a well-paying full-time job at Albanese Candy Factory in Hobart that he can't afford to give up and doesn't have the time to run the business. He's been flooded with offers for the property but is looking for a buyer who will continue to run it as a hobby shop, ideally with the same name.

"I've got an appointment with a hobby shop with two locations in California and Illinois, but they would probably want to change the name," he said. "The best-case scenario would be if there's a diehard customer of customers to buy it to keep it running.

"Whoever buys it will have everything they need: inventory, a customer list and the same phone number it's had for 30 years. It's a turnkey operation. All you would need is a new computer system."

A few former customers have put in offers but haven't been able to line up the financing. Wise said he would be open to selling it to a longtime Griffith business that needed more space as a last resort, but he is willing to hold onto G&G Hobbies as long as needed to find a new operator to keep it going.

"It's special. It never changed. It has that same smell and same feeling. I call it Cheers. Everybody knows your name. Customers feel like family. They didn't have to buy something and Larry wouldn't sell them what they didn't need. He wouldn't try to sell you a $100 upgrade. If he didn't have something you wanted, he would spend hours finding it.

"He almost lived here. It was a family business that made people want to come back. Larry was funny and super sincere. He gave great advice. He was great at listening. He would say, his basic rules were don't lie and don't steal from me and we'll be best friends. And we were. He was my boss, but he was like my dad."

He wants G&G Hobbies to continue to honor Gradek's memory.

"A lot of people who came here as kids became parents and brought their own kids," he said. "This is where people fell in love with remote-controlled aircraft and other hobbies. People come in from all over the country because it's one of the first places they visit when they come back to town."

G&G Hobbies sells model trains, planes, cars, boats, rockets and countless other products catering to hobbyists. Model planes hang overhead, model boats are displayed, and shelves and glass cases are packed with model kits, parts and tools. It's got everything from glue to walls filled with little plastic bags of green topiary for model railroad sets.

Edmund and Bernice Gradek, Larry's parents, founded G&G Hobbies — short for Gradek & Gradek — in downtown Griffith in 1966. It began as a slot-car business in which miniature cars raced around a track in front of spectators, a popular pastime in that era.

"This is one of the oldest businesses in town along with the taxidermy shop," Wise said. "This hobby shop has been an anchor for Griffith."

They took over the former Welch's Market in the 1970s. The inventory soon expanded to include model trains, rockets and World War I-era fighter planes. Gradek expanded the inventory to include radio-controlled planes, computer flight simulators, drones and kites.

Hobbyists from as far away as Chicago, Joliet, South Bend and Lafayette found there way here, a gathering place for the community — somewhere they went to hang out and talk shop. Model railroaders, Pinewood Derby racers, radio-controlled airplane clubs, people with other niche interests.

They often went out to the parking lot to test out remote-controlled cars, planes and drones. It spawned many clubs that endure, such as the Midwest Sundowners RC Flying Club in Hobart and the Crown Point Aeromodelers.

In the early days, it even drew Tuskegee Airmen who visited from Illinois.

"He taught generations of kids how to work on remote-controlled planes," Wise said. "One of our best customers went on to become an Air Force pilot and fly A-10 Warhogs. Larry was a businessman. He didn't do the hobbies himself, but he lit up when people and especially kids came in here. That's what made him come back. He really loved his job."

The store had its best year for sales in 2021: Wise had convinced Gradek to let him start advertising the shop on social media. He previously just relied on the Yellow Pages, word of mouth and the occasional referral from King Hobbies and Raceway in Valparaiso. The two hobby shops would send customers over to each other if there was something they didn't have in stock, encouraging them to stick with local mom-and-pop places instead of shopping online.

Hobby shops were once more common in the Region, but G&G Hobbies outlasted most of them. Computers, video games and other technology took away some of the market, but it still has loyal enthusiasts who want to build a car or tug boat with their hands or fly a model rocket around.

Wise said G&G endured for so long because Gradek wasn't greedy and created a casual environment that customers flocked to just to shoot the breeze amid all the model planes hanging overhead.

"Everyone was a friend he hadn't met," he said. "For a long time, there was morning coffee and six or seven guys hanging out, swapping stories and jobs. It had a bar atmosphere. He was like a bartender without alcohol. Everybody could talk to him."

If you're interested in buying the store, email gghobbies@aol.com or message G&G Hobbies on Facebook.

