Downtown Hobart church offering monthly supply of 'manna'

The soup kitchen operates Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Volunteers arrive at 9 a.m. to begin cooking and preparing carryout containers. Using the church elevator, volunteers bring the bagged meals to the church entrance door. Drivers pulling into the parking lot tell a volunteer the number of dinners needed and the volunteer brings those meals to the client.

While Manna Café is still relatively new, Ziembicki invites other churches, community groups, and individuals to get involved, either through helping in the kitchen or donating food and paper supplies and plastic utensils.

“Our goal is to eventually do this on a weekly basis, but right now we can’t afford to do it,” Ziembicki said.

First United Methodist has only recently opened its doors to Sunday service, limiting attendance to those that have been vaccinated. Its preschool has remained open, said Ginny Reed, a volunteer who also helped at Café Agape.

“We always wanted to do a soup kitchen,” Reed said. “It just worked out for us to go to Hobart Presbyterian.”

Reed said her church chose the fourth Saturday of the month for its soup kitchen because, by then, government assistance was probably running low.