Downtown Hobart church offering monthly supply of 'manna'

HOBART — In the Bible, manna was miraculous food provided for the Israelites during their 40-year trek through the desert. A downtown Hobart church is not promising any miracles, just good food.
Since January, First United Methodist Church has operated Manna Café, a monthly carryout-only soup kitchen open the fourth Saturday of the month.
According to Tamie Ziembicki, who coordinates missions for the church, the soup kitchen served 20 people its first month, followed by 40 in February.
“Our goal is 50 today,” Ziembicki said Saturday.
First United Methodist members previously volunteered at Café Agape, the weekly soup kitchen at Hobart Presbyterian Church. That church dropped the ministry last March due to COVID-19.
"When Agape shut down,” Ziembicki explained, “that provided the perfect opportunity, with COVID, to get approval to do it here.”
Working with county health officials, First United Methodist passed inspection and was ready to open.
“We’re helping families in need, and the need is great with COVID,” Ziembicki continued. “A lot of people are going through hard times.
First United Methodist was already operating “Little Free Food Pantry,” a small pantry in an outdoor box in front of the church at 654 E. Fourth St. Between church members and anonymous donors, the pantry continues to serve the community.
The soup kitchen operates Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Volunteers arrive at 9 a.m. to begin cooking and preparing carryout containers. Using the church elevator, volunteers bring the bagged meals to the church entrance door. Drivers pulling into the parking lot tell a volunteer the number of dinners needed and the volunteer brings those meals to the client.
While Manna Café is still relatively new, Ziembicki invites other churches, community groups, and individuals to get involved, either through helping in the kitchen or donating food and paper supplies and plastic utensils.
“Our goal is to eventually do this on a weekly basis, but right now we can’t afford to do it,” Ziembicki said.
First United Methodist has only recently opened its doors to Sunday service, limiting attendance to those that have been vaccinated. Its preschool has remained open, said Ginny Reed, a volunteer who also helped at Café Agape.
“We always wanted to do a soup kitchen,” Reed said. “It just worked out for us to go to Hobart Presbyterian.”
Reed said her church chose the fourth Saturday of the month for its soup kitchen because, by then, government assistance was probably running low.
Besides the soup kitchen and food pantry, Reed noted, the church had been very active prior to the pandemic. Activities included collections of school supplies, toiletries and detergents and supporting the Hobart Food Pantry.
Soup kitchen client Jim Nichols praised the drive-thru process, adding, “The food has always been good.”
Nancy Smith noted, “This is great. This is very much a people church.”
For more information on Manna Café, call the church at 219-942-1601.