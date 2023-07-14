MERRILLVILLE — The largest town in Indiana is welcoming job seekers to Merrillville’s annual Job Fair.

The Job Fair is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 27 at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 6600 Broadway. Attendees can enjoy a free lunch. There also will be giveaways and a chance to win a free laptop or tablet.

Dozens of local companies and organizations have signed up to participate. They include the town of Merrillville, Robinson Engineering, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Paladin, Modern Forge, Boask Auto Group, Methodist Hospitals, Albanese, Webb Auto Group, Midwestern Electric, Casa of Hobart, WorkOne, Proven IT, Horseshoe Hammond, Ardagh Metal Packaging, and Midwest Truck & Auto Parts.

“The business community continues to grow in Merrillville, and so does our annual Job Fair,” Town Manager Patrick Reardon said. “This is a great opportunity to meet directly with representatives from many great companies in the town and surrounding communities.”

The town would also like to thank the Silos at Sanders Farm and Commercial In-Sites, who are among the sponsors of the Job Fair.

The town continues to seek businesses and organizations interested in participating in the Job Fair. Visit https://www.merrillville.in.gov/news_detail_T27_R38.php for an application to have a booth at the event. The deadline to apply is July 17.

A list of participating businesses will be updated on the town’s website (www.merrillville.in.gov) and on Merrillville’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/thetownofmerrillville).

For more information about the Job Fair, contact Linda Rosas at lrosas@merrillville.in.gov or at 219-769-5711, ext. 302.