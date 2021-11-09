Drainage concerns aired at planning workshop

CROWN POINT — Although they appreciated revisions made, some Plan Commission members and a neighboring resident expressed water drainage concerns about The Willows, a planned unit development east of I-65.

Chip Krusemark, representing Olthof Homes of St. John, requested a workshop Monday with the commission to go over revisions made since July in the planned unit development at 12807, 12829, 12929 and 13121 Delaware St.

Since that summer meeting, Krusemark said, the 57-acre project has gone from 227 to 210 residential units, a combination of townhomes and single-family units. Open space has grown from 12 to 19 acres. That includes an area in the southern portion of the project that has been identified as wetlands and will not be developed for housing.

Overall, the developer said, the total number of living units has dropped 7%, while open space has grown 30%. The total living units per acre have been reduced from 3.98 to 3.68. The project also features two ponds and a dedicated park.

The southern area along Delaware will be heavily landscaped, Krusemark told the commission. Also, the developer is donating land for a future overpass.