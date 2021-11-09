Drainage concerns aired at planning workshop

CROWN POINT — Although they appreciated revisions made, some Plan Commission members and a neighboring resident expressed water drainage concerns about The Willows, a planned unit development east of I-65.
Chip Krusemark, representing Olthof Homes of St. John, requested a workshop Monday with the commission to go over revisions made since July in the planned unit development at 12807, 12829, 12929 and 13121 Delaware St.
Since that summer meeting, Krusemark said, the 57-acre project has gone from 227 to 210 residential units, a combination of townhomes and single-family units. Open space has grown from 12 to 19 acres. That includes an area in the southern portion of the project that has been identified as wetlands and will not be developed for housing.
Overall, the developer said, the total number of living units has dropped 7%, while open space has grown 30%. The total living units per acre have been reduced from 3.98 to 3.68. The project also features two ponds and a dedicated park.
The southern area along Delaware will be heavily landscaped, Krusemark told the commission. Also, the developer is donating land for a future overpass.
Commissioner Dan Rohaley expressed concerns over density, but he added, “Overall, the plan is good. All in all, I think it’s a pretty decent plan.”
Fellow member Michael Conquest wanted Olthof to “ensure the drainage flows in the right direction” and to prepare for large rainfall.
Laura Sauerman of the commission also expressed drainage concerns, as did resident Lawrence Criswell, a Delaware Street resident whose sump pump, he said, operates constantly.
Water, Sauerman said, is “big deal.” Criswell added that the development area is “saturated.”
Conquest encouraged Krusemark to invest money and do the research “to get it right.” He noted, “I’m pro-growth, but let’s get it right.”
Krusemark said Olthof plans to work on storm drainage to control water issues. “We don’t want any long-term problems, either,” he said.
Commission President John Marshall told Criswell that the project is still in its early phases and more meetings for public comment will be held in future months.
Already in Crown Point, Olthof has developed Walkerton Park, a living community at 11787 Rhode Island St. that combines townhomes with paired villas.
In other business, the commission unanimously passed a favorable recommendation to the City Council for a rezone from residential to business for a retail business at 113 N. Indiana Ave.
Petitioner Francisco Lara wants to open a business at the site of several previous businesses, including a motorcycle shop.
The City Council will consider the recommendation at its Dec. 1 meeting.
Also, at the request of the petitioner, the commission deferred action on a primary, one-lot subdivision for a Goodwill store at 11191 Broadway.