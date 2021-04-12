Dredging in East Chicago channel on hold till 2024

"After the dikes are raised then the maintenance dredging will begin in 2024," Treviño said.

Before the dredging project that began in 2012, the IHSC had not been dredged since 1972.

That was due to the lack of a disposal facility to hold contaminated sediment, which the addition of the CDF addressed.

Treviño said the groundwater on the outside of the CDF is 2 feet higher than the inside of the CDF.

"So if there's any flowing through the walls it'll be inward," Treviño said.

He said sediment accumulates due to wave and boat action, and the idea behind the dredging is to create a deeper canal so those who use the waterway for transportation of goods can use barges with a higher capacity.

The ECWMD, created in 1994 to supervise the commercial, industrial and recreational development of East Chicago waterways, also oversees a project that seeks to clean up the Grand Calumet River and the Lake George Canal.

Contaminants such as arsenic, cyanide, E. coli, PCBS, lead, pesticides and oil have all been detected through past testing of East Chicago waterways.