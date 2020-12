Driver airlifted from crash; police shut down roads to investigate

VALPARAISO — One person has been airlifted from a crash that caused serious injuries Wednesday afternoon.

First responders were called around 3:45 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash at Smoke Road and Division Road in Valparaiso, said Porter County Sheriff's Department Cpl. Ben McFalls.

The condition of the driver who was airlifted is unknown at this time. McFalls reported that police are determining whether the second driver involved in the crash was operating a vehicle while under the influence.

As of 6 p.m. the sections of Smoke Road and Division Road near the wreck remained shut down as crash reconstruction investigators worked at the scene.

Porter County Sheriff's Department is continuing the investigation and limited information was immediately available.

