Driver dies in crash on Broadway in Crown Point

CROWN POINT — A woman was pronounced dead at the scene where she was involved in a wreck with a dump truck early Wednesday on Broadway, police said.

The woman, who was the driver and sole occupant of an SUV, was declared dead at the scene of the crash, said Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land.

Police responded about 8:30 a.m. to the 9800 block of Broadway for a report of a crash involving an SUV and a large dump truck. Both vehicles were still on the road when police and medics arrived, Land said.

Authorities did not immediately release additional details of the crash, citing an ongoing investigation through the Crown Point Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Team.

Crown Point police are being assisted in their investigation by Lake County sheriff's police, the Lake County coroner's office and Indiana State Police.

Land said more information would be disclosed as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check nwi.com for updates.

