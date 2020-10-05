Driver ejected from car, killed in rollover crash on I-65

NEWTON COUNTY — A driver was killed after being ejected from a vehicle on Interstate 65 Monday.
A single-vehicle rollover crash took place at about 7:52 a.m. Monday morning, Indiana State Police said. The accident took place near the 233-mile marker in Newton County, and the cause was not immediately known.
"Preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2004 Chevrolet sport-utility vehicle was northbound when for unknown reasons, the vehicle drove down into the grass median where it overturned several times," ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said. "The vehicle continued to overturn and travel west out of the median, across the southbound lanes and came to a rest in trees/brush along the west ditch. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Newton County Coroner’s Office."
The victim has not yet been identified. The identity of the victim will be released in the future after an autopsy takes place.
I-65 was reduced to one lane for southbound vehicles for investigation and cleanup. Village Motors towed the SUV.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the Indiana State Police Reconstruction Team and the Lincoln Township Fire Department assisted state troopers at the crash scene.
"This is the third crash in Northwest Indiana that has involved ejection of an occupant of a motor vehicle in the past week," Fifield said. "The Indiana State Police would remind both drivers and passengers to always wear a seat belt."
