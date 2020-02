Driver hits pole while being pulled over, arrested for DUI, police say

GARY — A driver was arrested on preliminary charges of driving under the influence after crashing into a utility pole while being pulled over Sunday in Gary, police said.

A Gary police officer saw a black SUV headed eastbound on 21st Avenue near the Delaware Street cross over the center line more than once at about 6 p.m. Sunday evening, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The officer pulled the vehicle over in the 2000 block of Virginia Street, in the city's Midtown neighborhood, where it struck a wooden utility pole on the side of the road.

The driver, a 54-year-old Gary resident, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

In Indiana, driving under the influence is considered operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08% or driving while being impaired by drugs and alcohol.

