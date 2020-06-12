Driver hospitalized after crashing at scene of I-80/94 collision, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A motorcyclist was hospitalized after driving into a vehicle disabled in an earlier crash Friday, police said.

The cyclist, a 26-year-old Hebron man, was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was treated for his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet when he crashed, police said.

Indiana State Police initially responded about 12 a.m. Friday for a report of a crash involving three vehicles at Interstate 80/94 eastbound.

A 2007 Chevrolet Impala and two other vehicles in the first crash were in the far left lane and shoulder when a driver in a 2003 Honda motorcycle was traveling eastbound, police said.

The cyclist could not see the Chevy in the left lane due to the curvature of the road and the car's lights being damaged as a result of the earlier crash, police said.

The cyclist tried to avoid the Chevy by leaning the motorcycle downward but lost control and slid forward, flipped over and was propelled toward the car along with the motorcycle.

Troopers applied a tourniquet on the cyclist before paramedics arrived due to the severity of his injuries. The Chevy driver was not injured in either crash.