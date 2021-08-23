 Skip to main content
Driver killed after SUV runs red light, collides with 2 semis, police say
CHICAGO — One man is dead and another is hospitalized in serious condition after a semitrailer slammed into an SUV that ran a red light at 130th Street and Torrence Avenue in Hegewisch early Monday, police said.

A Dodge Journey was traveling northbound on Torrence when it went through a red light and into the intersection a little after 3 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department. A semitrailer going eastbound on 130th Street struck the Journey, sending the SUV spinning into a second semi also headed east on 130th.

The unidentified driver of the Journey was pronounced dead at the scene. The 50-year-old driver of the first semi was transported to the hospital in serious condition. The driver of the second semi was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

