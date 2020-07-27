Driver nearly runs over sheriff's deputy, strikes two other officers' cars during high-speed chase, police say

VALPARAISO — A driver nearly ran over a Porter County sheriff's deputy in a yard after the deputy fell to the ground while trying to get out of the way. The driver then led multiple police cars on a high-speed chase, hitting two other officers' vehicles, striking one car twice during the pursuit, according to a police report.
Damian Allen Raber, 34, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness and reckless driving, the report said.
Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Yellowstone Road in Valparaiso at 9:45 p.m. Sunday to check on a man "not acting right and possibly being on something," according to a police report.
Raber appeared to be on a narcotic, but told police he didn't intend to harm himself or anyone else, according to the police report. He agreed to go inside his home and remain there for the rest of the night.
But as police were leaving, Raber suddenly ran to his 2004 GMC Yukon and drove into his yard.
"I observed Damian almost strike (an officer) with his vehicle," a Porter County sheriff's deputy wrote in the police report. "I observed (the officer) falling to the ground and almost being (run) over by Damian."
Raber sped off, blowing past many stop signs and traffic lights, according to the police report. He drove downtown, striking an officer's vehicle on Indiana Avenue and then headed south to U.S. 30.
On U.S. 30 he kept switching directions, and even drove eastbound in the westbound lanes at one point, according to the police report.
Officers deployed tire deflation devices but to no avail. While trying to drive back toward downtown Valparaiso, Raber struck two other police vehicles at Washington Street and U.S. 30, hitting one officer's car for the second time, according to the police report.
Police, with their guns drawn, ordered him to step out of the vehicle, but he refused to get out and had to be physically removed from the driver's seat, according to the police report.
He was taken to the Porter County Jail and his SUV was towed.
Other residents at Raber's home told police they have no idea why he drove off after agreeing to stay in for the night.
