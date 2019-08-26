A driver spat in the face of a woman who braked instead of trying to speed through a yellow light at the intersection of Indiana 49 and Indian Boundary Road in Chesterton during Thursday morning rush hour traffic, Chesterton police said.
The department is investigating the reported incident of battery by bodily fluid, which is a crime under Indiana law that can range from a class B misdemeanor to a level B felony, depending on the circumstances.
A Valparaiso woman reported to police that she was driving on Ind. 49 Thursday morning, trying to turn west onto Indiana Boundary Road. She did not make the green light in time and stopped because she did not want to race through the yellow light.
A driver behind her started honking and she thought he was waving his arms and yelling something, according to a police report. She thought he was trying to alert her that something was wrong with her vehicle, so she got out and walked around to the back to take a look. When she didn't see anything, she approached the car behind her to see why the driver was honking.
"She stated that the gentlemen in the vehicle started yelling obscenities at her and then spit in her face," the police report said.
She took a picture of his license plate and then watched him drive to the nearby Dunkin' Donuts. After dropping her child off at school, she drove to the police station to file a report.
"We asked if she was injured at all, and she stated that she was not. She advised that she just had to wipe her face off with a baby wipe afterward," the report said. "She stated that the spit was all over her face, but did not get in her mouth."
Chesterton police were unable to locate the vehicle at Dunkin' Donuts but are tracking it down from the Enterprise rental car lot it was rented from in Lombard, Illinois. Police are investigating the incident as a case of assault.
The woman told police she wanted to press charges.