Region police and officials who use drones call them the "latest tool in the toolbox."
An aerial drone was used earlier this month by Crown Point police in their search over water and woods to find the remains of a missing Indianapolis woman.
The intense search, assisted by Lake County Sheriff's Department, came up short, and the investigation continues in the case of the woman, Najah Ferrell, who has been identified through her tattooed, severed foot found by a fisherman, law enforcement officials said.
Drones are allowing police, fire departments and other municipalities the capability to fly over and take photos over marshy ponds, to locate missing children or elderly individuals lost in dense woods, to better fight ongoing fires and to inspect crumbling infrastructures, including bridges and towers, Crown Point police Officer Nathan Way said.
Way, who was recently sworn in as an officer on the Crown Point Police Department, serves as a member of the department's drone division.
"When the call came out (about the found human foot) we were able to fly over the scene initially just to take photographs. We were able to capture the entire scene. It allows us to cover a large area you can't cover by foot and look over a marshy pond area and cover a lot of ground. Later in the week we did more searches, including other ponds along Interstate 65," Way said.
Drones also are being used by other local municipalities, including the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission to better address blockage and drainage of Region waterways, said its executive director, Dan Repay.
"We had it (use of a drone) contracted out. We flew in particular areas where there was backup or high water," Repay said.
Drones were used by the commission in 2017 doing a general flyover from the state line to almost Interstate 65, then again in 2018.
"In 2018 we did a flyover during the high water and snow melt in February," Repay said.
Drones also can be used to fly over a particular area, like Lake Station, when neighborhoods there were being evacuated because of flooding last year, Repay said.
"We flew over to make sure everyone was out, including animals," Repay said.
The Hammond Police Department has purchased drones but is still in the beginning stages of certifying officers who will operate them, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
"We began our drone program in January of 2017. We currently have two drones, one of which has thermal-imaging capabilities. We have one certified UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) pilot, with 10 additional officers in the process of receiving their licenses. Our current operational uses are limited due to the lengthy licensing process; however, we have used drones for crime scene mapping, assisting both our detectives and the U.S. attorney's office," Kellogg said.
Hammond Police Department goals for drone use include search and rescue, traffic and crime scenes and assisting other agencies.
"We can cover a large area in a short amount of time to search for people using the thermal 'heat-seeking' technology. Recently officers on foot have located missing juveniles hiding or lost in local wooded areas. The drones will assist in this process and make it much easier," Kellogg said.
Mapping of traffic and crime scenes will make reconstruction easier, Kellogg added.
"We will be able to assist with emergency response when responding to hazardous situations such as fires, chemical spills or as surveillance for active shooter-type situations. We will also be able to observe large crowd movements during times of festivals or events to keep everyone safely moving," Kellogg said.
Valparaiso police Officer Philip Rochon, director of technology, said his police department has been at the forefront of the use of drones.
"We were towards the front since we started in 2015," Rochon said.
Valparaiso started with the purchase of a 2016 Phantom, a basic camera that could provide some data, and then graduated to an Inspire 1 in 2017, Rochon said.
The Inspire 1, which had thermal imaging and a zoom camera, was instrumental when it came to determining hot spots of structure fires and searching for lost kids or walk-offs of elderly.
"It had limitations as well, including a battery that lasted only 13 to 14 minutes and limitations as far as weather. The coldest temperature it could go out into was 14 degrees," Rochon said.
Last year, the Police Department teamed up with the Fire Department and purchased an M210 drone.
"This is our latest drone. It allows us to operate two cameras at once," Rochon said.
The department uses the drones for emergency situations, including walk-offs, fires or accident reconstruction, if warranted.
"Aside from that you have to have a warrant or consent. It's really a valuable resource," Rochon said.
When it comes to covering fires, the drone provides data at the scene as to where the fire is the hottest and where to provide water, Rochon said.
Rochon sees drones as tools used by all police in the future.
"There may be a point in time when we can get a drone there before officers can get to the scene," Rochon said. "It's a tool that can save a ton of critical time."
Other police departments in Northwest Indiana are in the preliminary stages of adding drones or putting the purchase of drones on a wish list.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department is in the "very preliminary stage of considering a drone program," Deputy Chief Edward Jenkins said.
Dyer Police Chief David Hein said, "We have it on our wish list for the end of this year."
St. John Deputy Chief Dave Demeter said, "Drones are great technology, but we don't currently have any and none are planned for the future."
Michigan City Assistant Chief of Police Royce Williams said his department would like to purchase drones but is tapped out financially.
"We'd love to have this new technology, but it's very expensive," Williams said. "They are coming out with some neat stuff."
Portage police are strongly looking at reviving its drone program, which would be used to aid in the search for missing people, Capt. James Maynard said.
"We're still looking at it, but still need funding," he said.