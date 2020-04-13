You are the owner of this article.
Drunken driver fell out of moving truck that crashed into Portage business, police say
Donald Phelps

PORTAGE — A 57-year-old man faces drunken driving charges after police said he fell out of his moving pickup truck along U.S. 6 and the vehicle crashed into a local business.

A Portage police officer said he was watching the truck driven by Donald Phelps, of Union Township, around 2:30 p.m. Saturday when Phelps drove away from a McDonald's restaurant in the area of 6097 U.S. 6 and then turned east on to the highway.

The officer said he lost view of the truck momentarily and then saw it driving over a sidewalk and grassy area south of U.S. 6, according to the incident report. The officer then saw Phelps standing up while on U.S. 6 and "running and stumbling toward the vehicle without any shoes or socks on."

Phelps did not stop when ordered by police and the truck crashed through a brick pillar and shattered the front door of the Hair Cuttery at 6097 U.S. 6, police said. The crash reportedly caused extensive damage to the front of the building.

Phelps told police he was attempting to stop his truck and did not hear their orders that he stop running.

He said he fell out of the driver's side door of the truck "because it does not shut," police said. Phelps said he purchased a new door, but had not yet installed it.

Phelps denied that he had been drinking Saturday, saying he had been drunk the day before. But police said a blood draw revealed his blood alcohol level was more than two and a half times the legal limit.

He was taken into custody on numerous drunken driving charges, including one for having a prior conviction, police said.

