Police officers in Lake County will be out in full force on the roads next month to look for drunken and distracted driving.
"In the month of August the Lake County Traffic Safety Partnership will be conducting High Visibility Enforcement Patrols concentrating on impaired driving," Lake County Traffic Safety Partnership Coordinator Lt. Ronald Russo said in a press release."Officers will focus their efforts on and look for indicators generally associated with impaired driving, while ensuring motorists are fastening their safety belts, not driving aggressively, and not using their cell phones while driving."
Officers will give out warnings, tickets and summons to any offenders, and will make arrests if they pull over drunken drivers. The aim of the increased patrols is deterrence.
"The Lake County Traffic Safety Partnership will be using increased HVE Patrols and media releases to discourage people from getting behind the wheel while intoxicated and instead find an alternative way home, such as using a designated driver, calling a taxi or using another transportation service," Russo said. "Also, the Lake County TSP encourages all drivers and passengers to buckle up and put your phone down and use hands-free devices while operating a vehicle upon a roadway."
Police did not provide an advance notice of when and where the High Visibility Enforcement Patrols will take place.