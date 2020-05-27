You are the owner of this article.
Dump truck overturns, spills waste onto U.S. 30
breaking urgent

Dump truck overturns, spills waste onto U.S. 30

Dump truck hauling waste overturns on U.S. 30

A dump truck overturned early Wednesday on U.S. 30 as it traveled on a ramp from Interstate 65, spilling a waste product that took more than an hour to clean up, officials said.

 Provided by Indiana Department of Transportation

MERRILLVILLE — A dump truck overturned early Wednesday on U.S. 30, spilling a waste product onto U.S. 30, police said.

The truck overturned about 7 a.m. as it traveled off a ramp from Interstate 65 to U.S. 30, possibly because its load may have shifted, Merrillville police Cmdr. Jeff Rice said.

No one was injured in the crash.

The truck was hauling some type of waste, Rice said.

The Indiana Department of Transportation and Midnight Blue Towing assisted with cleanup at the scene. 

The ramp from eastbound U.S. 30 to northbound I-65 was closed for more than an hour for cleanup, INDOT said.

