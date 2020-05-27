Dump truck overturns, spills waste onto U.S. 30

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MERRILLVILLE — A dump truck overturned early Wednesday on U.S. 30, spilling a waste product onto U.S. 30, police said.

The truck overturned about 7 a.m. as it traveled off a ramp from Interstate 65 to U.S. 30, possibly because its load may have shifted, Merrillville police Cmdr. Jeff Rice said.

No one was injured in the crash.

The truck was hauling some type of waste, Rice said.

The Indiana Department of Transportation and Midnight Blue Towing assisted with cleanup at the scene.

The ramp from eastbound U.S. 30 to northbound I-65 was closed for more than an hour for cleanup, INDOT said.

