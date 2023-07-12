The Duneland Chamber of Commerce is planning ribbon cutting ceremonies for a new dental office and a new insurance firm.

It will cut ceremonial ribbons for Glacial Sands Oral, Facial, Implant Surgery and Tom Wisch Allstate, both of which are in Chesterton.

Glacial Sands is located at 1008 Broadway. Dr. Sonia Bennett and her team offer an array of dental services including dental implants and wisdom teeth removal.

A grand opening celebration will take place at 4:30 p.m. July 20, with a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m.

A grand opening for Tom Wisch All State at 711 Plaza Drive in Chesterton will begin at 4:30 p.m. July 17. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 5 p.m.

Both events are open to the public but people planning to attend are encouraged to RVSP by calling 219-926-5513 or emailing info@dunelandchamber.org.

The Duneland Chamber of Commerce represents merchants in Beverly Shores, Burns Harbor, Chesterton, Dune Acres and Porter. It offers networking and education while promoting economic development in the Duneland along the south shore of Lake Michigan.

For more information, visit www.dunelandchamber.org.