The Duneland Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its annual community awards.

Every year, the chamber of commerce representing businesses in Beverly Shores, Burns Harbor, Chesterton, Dune Acres and Porter gives out awards, including the Duneland Distinguished Woman Award.

This year's Duneland Chamber Community Awards Luncheon will take place on July 19.

Nominations can be posted on the chamber's website or mailed upon request. They're due by June 30.

The chamber gives honors that include the Putting Duneland on the Map Award, the Business Renovation Award, the Construction Award, the Humanitarian of the Year Award, the Volunteer of the Year Award, the Golden Achievement Award, the Serviceman of the Year Award and the Ashley’s Jewelry Duneland Distinguished Woman Award.

The Putting Duneland on the Map Award goes to someone who brought state or national recognition to the Duneland area in northern Porter County.

The Business Renovation Award honors a significant investment in a remodeling project, the Construction Award major new construction, the Humanitarian of the Year Award humanitarian service in Duneland and the Volunteer of the Year Award the dedication of time to serving the Duneland Chamber and community at large. Serviceman of the Year goes to an emergency services provider while the Golden Achievement Award recognizes a Duneland resident who's at least 60 years old and has "demonstrated a substantial commitment to the Duneland community by providing significant service and leadership to church, business, civic or service organizations, community involvement and development."

The Duneland Distinguished Woman Award celebrates a Duneland resident "who demonstrates a spirit of humanitarianism, provides valuable service to her business or profession, and exhibits initiative and creativity while assisting other women in reaching their full leadership potential."

The Duneland Chamber of Commerce's nominating committee will review all nominations save for those for Duneland Distinguished Woman Award, which will be reviewed by former recipients.

For more information, call 219-926-5513 or visit www.dunelandchamber.org.