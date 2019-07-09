CHESTERTON — The Duneland Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual State of the Chamber and Community Awards Luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. July 17 at Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton.
The event starts with a welcome from Master of Ceremonies Ric Federighi.
The award presentation follows. Many local organizations, businesses, and individuals are being awarded for their efforts in making the Duneland community a better place to live, work and play.
The winners include the following:
Putting Duneland on the Map – Chesterton Tribune
Business Renovation Award – Three Moons Fiberworks, Prepared Services, and Moth Wing Studios at Hopkins’ Ace Hardware
New Construction Award – Biggby Coffee and Residences at Coffee Creek
Humanitarian of the Year – Dr. John and Linnea Forchetti and DeShawna Neal
Volunteer of the Year – Jeff Larson and Elizabeth Marks
Golden Achievement Award – Janet Ryan
Duneland Distinguished Woman – To be announced at event
Serviceperson of the Year – John Schnadenberg
For more information about the Duneland Chamber of Commerce or upcoming events or to RSVP, call the chamber at 219.926.5513, or email michelle@dunelandchamber.org