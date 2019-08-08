CHESTERTON —The Duneland Chamber of Commerce is looking for volunteers and food vendors for the Aug. 31 Taste of Duneland.
It's from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. in Thomas Centennial Park in downtown Chesterton.
Taste of Duneland will feature food vendors with tastings for purchase, live entertainment all day, bounce houses, and a beer and wine garden.
Volunteers are needed to help with set-up, garbage maintenance, beer garden attendant, and break-down. Different shifts are available and a T-shirt will be provided to each volunteer.
The chamber would like to include as many local restaurants as possible. Vendors must have a tasting portion and be approved by a vendor jury, with all necessary paperwork submitted.
To volunteer or vend, contact the chamber at 219-926-5513 or visit www.dunelandchamber.org.